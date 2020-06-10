Dietert News – June 10, 2020

We have a little bit of good news for you. We are going to slowly start opening the building back up, but only for certain activities.
The Friendship Café will not be open yet, but we will start testing the waters with activities on June 22.
Please note that all classes and activities are still subject to change. Here are a few activities to start with but, as you can see, limitations and changes have had to be made.
Please bear with us as some of the instructors may not be ready to facilitate when the dates actually get here. We feel that we need to start somewhere, though.
Monday June 22
• Fitness group - 8:15 a.m.;
• Artist group - 6 max - 9:00 a.m.;
• Ping Pong - 4 p.m. (singles only);
• Next Step Computer - 3 max 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday June 23
• Watercolor with Olva - 6 max 9 a.m.;
• Writing with Skye - 1 p.m.;
• Freestyle Art - 6 max 1 p.m.
Wednesday June 24
• Fitness Club - 8:15 a.m.;
• Card Recycling - 9 a.m. (group split between two days);
• Journaling - 1:30 p.m.;
• Coronavirus Lecture – Just the Facts! - 6 max 2 p.m.;
• Next Step Computer - 3 max 5:30 p.m.
Thursday June 25
• Card Recycling - 9 a.m. (group split between two days);
• Financial Round Table - 10 a.m.
Friday June 26
• Fitness Club - 8:15 a.m.;
• Ping Pong - 3:30 p.m. (singles only);
• Next Step Computer - 3 max 5:30 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place for all classes and enrollment may be limited, so sign up soon to reserve your spot. While in the building, facial coverings are recommended but not required. There will be lots of hand sanitizer, and of course lots of soap and water, too.
Also, please remember about our offsite class options.
Water Aerobics is held at the Olympic Pool. You must be a member of the Dietert Center ($35 for one year or $25 for six months) in order to attend. There is no charge for the class.
It all begins June 16 and will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. for the next couple of months. This class will give you the opportunity to receive a low-impact exercise routine and make some wonderful friends at the same time.
Through our partnership with the Center for Fitness, you can sign up on the Dietert Center website for Stretch and Flex Aqua class on Thursdays 10:45–11:30 a.m. or Zumba Gold on Fridays 8:15-9 a.m. and Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m.
For those of you waiting for the AARP Free Tax Service to complete your 2019 taxes, we are waiting for a final confirmation to see if the AARP volunteers will be returning to the center or not, and hope to have that answer by next week.
We will also be making changes to the process to assure social distancing guidelines are met, so just be aware that the wait times might be longer. More details to come later.
We are still delivering hot meals to more than 300 seniors every day, Monday through Friday. The clients are excited to see someone every day and our volunteers are happy to see them. If delivering meals is something you ever thought about doing, now is a good time to get started. Give Tony Ramos a call at 792-4044 ext. 250 to learn more about it.
If you have seniors in your neighborhood, please continue to check on them to make sure that they have what they need and give them some support, so they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for eligibility information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
