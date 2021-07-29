Guess what? I got a fever, folks, and the only prescription is more Olympics. Yep, the bug has bitten me bad. Something strange happens to me every four years. Somehow, I am implanted with supernatural powers as an expert judge and critic of all Olympic sports. For the next couple of weeks, I will possess total cognitive knowledge on gymnastics, water polo, fencing, track and field, race walking, and the new sport for this year, skateboarding. The strange part is that I have little to no experience in many of these events. Heck, the only time I’ve ever race walked is when I suddenly “need to go” at Home Depot, and the restroom facilities are on the other side of the building.
I know all the lingo too, and therefore I am offering this primer to my readers on typical skateboarding slang to help you translate the conversations that you see on TV. For example, if a skater says,
“I was feeling pretty sketchy takin’ off on the booter, but I was still able to stomp the bolts on my 720 gazelle flip with some sick steeze,” you will know that this just meant that he landed a good jump. If he had done bad on the jump he simply would have said, “Yard sale brah,” because in the world of skating, a yard sale is a particularly bad wipeout that causes your shades, broken board, and helmet to go flying from your body and lay strewn out all over the concrete waves like a poorly organized yard sale.
Still too complicated? Okay, let’s try some shorter translations;
• “Shreddin’ the Gnar” means we are going skateboarding.
• “Sick,” “Rad,” and “Shred” all mean good.
If you want really good use all of them together in a single sentence.
• “Stomp” means good landing;
• “Shred” means going downhill;
• “Steeze” means style. As in, “Dude, your steeze is sick, brah.”
Anyway, practice with these terms around the house, but don’t try them out in public until you have mastered the correct usage, tone, and dialect. I tried a sentence out on my twelve-year-old the other day, but by the look on his face, it was obvious he didn’t understand me.
Gideon: “Hey dad, what are you doing?”
Dad: “Just stomped the couch with my Lipton brah, and watchin’ some sick rad Americans shreddn’ the gnar.”
Most people don’t know this about me, but there was a time when I was a pretty talented athlete with potential as an Olympian representing the United States of America.
What sport, you ask? Well, I’m glad you asked. The sport was solo synchronized swimming. They don’t have it anymore, and what used to be called “synchronized swimming” is now called “artistic swimming.”
But, before that, back in 1992, it was called “solo synchronized swimming.” No, I’m not kidding. Look it up for yourselves if you don’t believe me, and not to toot my own horn, but I was a natural for “solo synch.” I didn’t even have to try hard, it just came naturally- like that genius guy in the movie, “Good Will Hunting.” All I had to do was jump in the pool, and wave my arms. Every time I tried, I found that every movement I made was in total synchronization with myself. Only two glitches kept me from a virtual gold medal in the sport.
One was that it was a sport only for women. That may not be much of a setback in today’s culture, but back in the 90s, it was still problematic. The other hitch is that it quit being a recognized sport by the National Olympic Committee. Bummer.
Oh well, I’ll quit writing here, and go back to the couch and watch some dudes shred the gnar. You can come and watch, too, if you want. It’ll be sick.
Anyway, GO USA!
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
