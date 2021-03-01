I am not sure which TV show I escaped from, whether it was “The Twilight Zone” or “Little House on the Prairie,” but I am so relieved to be back in “Happy Days.” Welcome back to Texas and our gorgeous weather. You know the old saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait thirty minutes and it will change.” Well now we can add another to the list, “If you don’t like the winter weather in Texas, wait 30 years and go somewhere tropical for that winter.”
We lost power at our house as others did on Saturday and was fortunate the buy a generator on Sunday. Best Valentine’s Day gift ever. Then the water went out and I started experiments of melting snow and ice.
After more than a week without power, water, internet and phone service you truly get a new perspective on what is important. Sure, a shower is important but not as important as heat and internet and phone service is important, but not as important as spending time with family and your neighbors on a whole other level.
Our 87-year-old neighbor came to stay with us and she stayed “snug as a bug” in the bedroom with a space heater. The stories I heard about her life and she about ours would probably have never happened to that extent for not sharing the frozen tundra together.
She said over and over again that she did not know if she could have made it another night in her frozen house. That was scary. Our thoughts and prayers were constant for anyone going through a similar situation.
The Dietert Center staff kept in touch with our Call Reassurance and Meals on Wheels clients daily to assess their needs and ensure they had plenty of food to make it through the next day. Most of our wonderful clients said they had food and people physically checking on them daily and did not want our volunteers out on the icy roads delivering meals.
A few clients were in need of extra food and our staff members braved the icy roads to make sure they had what they needed. We were even able to pick up a prescription from H-E-B and deliver it to Center Point for one family.
Our Meals on Wheels volunteers were ready to go on Friday when we were finally able to get deliveries completed throughout the county.
We had extra special help from Gateway Church members in getting our rural deliveries completed on Saturday. Rose Bradshaw from So Fast Printing helped us get those 300 hot meals prepared and extra staff helped get them packed up for disbursement. The City of Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel, Fire Chief Eric Maloney, and Police and Fire Department staff delivered cases of water to the center Friday morning so that we could give them to our clients. What a team effort!
Although our building is closed to general public use and regular programming right now, the Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Creole Chicken;
• Thursday, Feb. 25 – Salisbury Steak;
• Friday, Feb. 26 – Shepherd’s Pie;
• Monday, March 1 – Beef Stroganoff;
• Tuesday, March 2 – Citrus Baked Chicken;
• Wednesday, March 3 – Pub Style Baked Cod.
Give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
