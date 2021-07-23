To the editor:
Your July 14 edition describes the opinions of Schreiner University’s Don Frazier regarding the recently-published book, “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth.”
Frazier pans the book because it was written by journalists rather than historians. He says the authors perpetuate the theory of white supremacy and do so to solicit “a present-minded response that de-legitimizes the Texas story.”
I’m unclear what Frazier considers to be “the Texas story.”
The historically-accurate and comprehensively-documented “Texas story” is this: What is now Texas came to exist because Mexico offered free land to entice American settlers to come to northeast Mexico in the early 1800s to grow cotton using slave labor. At that time slave-based cotton farming was hugely profitable due to Eli Whitney’s invention of the cotton gin and Britain’s textile industry’s insatiable demand for cotton from the U.S. South.
Because Mexico wished to populate its northeast region, it allowed slavery in that area despite prior government efforts to ban its existence elsewhere in Mexico. Without slavery, Americans would not have come to Mexico to grow cotton. Slavery continued unencumbered throughout the Texas Revolution, the formation of the Republic of Texas and the subsequent transition to the State of Texas. Texas slavery did not end until the conclusion of the U.S. Civil War in 1865.
Frazier, and anyone else interested in these matters, would do well to read my history professor son’s book, “Seeds of Empire: Cotton, Slavery, and the Transformation of the Texas Borderlands, 1800-1850.” The story Dr. Andrew Torget’s book tells isn’t always pretty, and doesn’t match Walt Disney’s Alamo tale. But it’s a story backed up with years of researching thousands of original documents in the Texas State Archives in Austin, the National Archives in Washington, D.C., Mexican National Archives in Mexico City, and state archives in the cities of Saltillo and Ramos Arizpe in the Mexican state of Coahuila.
– Tom Torget
Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.