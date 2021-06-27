Summer vacations are amazing, but I need a vacation from my vacation. We spent an extra-long weekend at the lake with our five grandsons ages one, three, four, five and eight.
This BeBe is one tired granny. But what a joy it is hearing the laughter of children, seeing the bonds being formed between cousins, and feeling a breath of stress-relief in the parents. Having this event on Father’s Day weekend made it even more special for all the Dads in the group. Paw Paw had a smile on his face all weekend as well.
Thinking about taking a vacation? Join us at the center on June 24 at 5 p.m. to hear Kathy Nesbitt, a local travel agent, share important information on exciting locations and any new procedures that might be required to get you started on the path of your next adventure. Dorothy and the travel volunteers are planning lots of great trips around the state and country in 2022 including a few for the end of 2021. Be sure to check out our website or stop by to review our travel brochures and pick out your next adventure.
Tai Chi, the Physical Fitness Club, Yoga with Willie, Chair Yoga, Art classes, Ukuladies & Gents, Southwind Jam, Ping Pong, Party Bridge, Shuffle the Deck Cards, Clogging, Creative Writing, and Mahjongg have all resumed and are welcoming new participants. Line Dancing started last week with more than 20 participants and you should have heard the laughter. Come join in on the fun. Our volunteer groups Card Recycling and Quilters are going full steam and are always happy to have new friends.
The Summer 2021 Catalog of classes and activities is full of fun, educational and physical opportunities for your participation. If you see something in the catalog you are interested in, please sign up online or give us a call.
The DLI presentation, “Biblical Manuscript Encounter,” was on June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Dietert Center. The Dynamic Learning Institute is excited to share great opportunities for knowledge, history, stories and great adventures. Watch for more information to come about our July 8 presentation, “Radio: Yester year vs. Modern.” Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044.
Club Ed classes offered in June include: Water Aerobics on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, Stress Free Painting in Watercolor on Tuesdays, Country Line Dancing and Texas Two-Step on Wednesdays, and Buying Your First Handgun on June 24. Mark your calendar for July 1 for the beginning of Belly Dance – Level 1. Learn the art of Egyptian folk dance. It’s gentle enough for any age or fitness level and will develop balance, flexibility, increase core strength, improve posture, and increase fitness. It will also help you whittle your waist while having a good time and regular giggles. Gather up your friends and come try it out.
If you are looking for something to do with your spare time, consider a volunteer position at the Dietert Center. From one day or more a week to just a couple times a month, we have lots to choose from. Call Tony Ramos 792-4044, extension 250 for more information.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, June 23 – Herbed Baked Chicken with Cornbread Dressing;
• Thursday, June 24 – Beef Enchiladas;
• Friday, June 25 – Texas Quiche;
• Monday, June 28 – Sweet & Sour Pork with Fluffy Rice;
• Tuesday, June 29 – Shepherd’s Pie, and;
• Wednesday, June 30 – Chicken Primavera with Pasta.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
