Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice with the exception of a few classes and activities that can meet social distancing requirements. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, please give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will help you out.
Classes we are able to begin with include “Medicare 101 - What it’s all About” on Oct. 19, “Comparing COVID-19 to Influenza” on Oct. 21 and the DLI - Dynamic Learning Institute’s next presentation on Oct. 22 that will showcase “China – Living a Dream.”
Jeannette Cockroft will share her experience of daily life in China while teaching there as a Fulbright lecturer in 2016-17. Learn what is different and what is the same about the Chinese culture and hear about her travels beginning with the Yangtze River/Three Gorge Dam River Cruise.
The “Stretch and Flex Aqua” classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the “Zumba Gold” classes on Friday sand Saturdays are continuing at the Center for Fitness, so be sure to sign up to keep that blood pumping and those muscles energized.
Peggy Pilkenton, RN, our Dementia Care Advocates Coordinator has space available for her second Dementia Awareness Series on Oct. 21 from 3-4:30 p.m. This session will cover “Changes Affecting Memory, Cognition and Communication.”
This educational series is open to anyone wanting to have a better understanding of what dementia is. So many lives are affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another. Sign up soon to reserve your seat.
If you, or a senior you know of is in need of a hot meal, please give Bethanie Miller, our MOW Coordinator a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. We deliver close to 300 meals every weekday, but we certainly can add more. We have 200 amazing volunteers that help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now. Join our Dietert MOW family. We welcome you.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Pepper Beef Steak;
• Thursday, Oct. 15 – Chicken Spaghetti;
• Friday, Oct. 16 – Beef Enchiladas;
• Monday, Oct. 19 – Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya;
• Tuesday, Oct. 20 – Beef Tips and Gravy.
Our PAL – Personal Alert Link units are flying off the shelf. Rick Phipps and Tommy Rupert are ready to set you up with one to make sure you have the ability to ask for assistance at the push of a button. The great thing about our local program is that you actually get a live person to set it up for you, show you how it works and they show up in person to help you service the unit if it starts acting up. Isn’t it better to have personal assistance rather than dealing with another long wait on the phone? Give Rick or Tommy a call to learn more about all that this program can offer for you.
We have lots and lots of medical equipment ready to loan out for short-term or long-term needs. In fact, we had to buy an extra storage unit to store the inventory. This of course, could not have been accomplished without the generous donations from our community. Thank you for bringing your gently used equipment to share with others. Give Nick Villanueva a call to see if we have what you need or if we need what you have.
Nick also manages our Call Reassurance program, which is free of charge and he is ready to set you up today. If you live alone and need to have someone to check with you if you don’t call in, we are here for you.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.