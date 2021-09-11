According to Wikipedia, “Labor Day honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws, and well-being of the country.” Thank you to all of the Dietert Center staff for your dedication, support and love for our organization and the individuals, families and participants that we provide services for.
In our community, our Dietert Center MOW program delivered more than 70,000 meals and served more than 12,000 meals in our dining room last year. But, I wonder how many seniors are not being served. Why are they not being served? Is there a social or personal reason? I ask the community to help me answer these questions.
Do you have a neighbor that is not able to prepare a meal or shop for groceries? This can even be a temporary situation as they recover from a health issue or surgery. Please help us help them out. Over the past three and a half years working at the Dietert Center and helping on several routes, I have seen seniors from every level of health, living conditions and income levels.
Recipients are welcome to donate to cover the costs of their meals and some seniors are able to set the meals up for self-pay deliveries, but there are so many that qualify for 100% assistance but are afraid to ask. There are all types of Meals on Wheels deliveries. Your income, neighborhood, and health are not a restricting requirement. So, please help us make sure no senior in our community is hungry for food or even more, a welcome visitor to check on them. Give us a call at 896-8117 for more information.
What a great service to our older Americans who labored for our country for so many years. We owe them a debt of gratitude and support this Labor Day season by making sure they are fed, happy, healthy and safe.
Don’t forget about our Golf Tournament at Riverhill Country Club on the 11th which supports our Dementia Care Advocate program. Come out around 12:30 p.m. to watch the Putting contest, participate in our Patriot Day honorarium, and send the players off to a great round of golf.
Thank you to our many sponsors and players for making this year a record for participation. Be sure to check out my column next week for a listing of the winners and our awesome sponsors. Be sure to wear your red, white and blue in honor of Patriots Day.
Speaking of Dementia Care Advocates, Peggy Pilkenton, our DCA Coordinator will be providing a great information series in September on Understanding Dementia on Sept. 13, Managing Difficult Behaviors on Sept. 20, and Coping Skills for Caregivers on Sept. 27. She only has a few spots available, so sign up soon.
Another special event I want to tell about is our annual Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m. I know it’s not actually May for Mother’s Day, but if you can do Christmas in July, then we can certainly do Mother’s Day in September.
We are calling this year’s event, “Moments of Memories with Mom.” Bring your mom, sisters, aunts and friends to celebrate with wonderful teas, snacks, and a fashion show.
This is a free event for our community, and it is always a special day filled with love.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 8 – Baked Ham with Sweet Potatoes;
• Thursday, Sept. 9 – Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole;
• Friday, Sept. 10 – Hamburger on a Bun;
• Monday, Sept. 13 – Chili with Rice;
• Tuesday, Sept. 14 – Lemon Baked Fish, and;
• Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Country Meatloaf.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
