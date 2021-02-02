I want to share another positive story about the Dietert Center with you today. This time, it’s about our PAL program. PAL is the initials for Personal Alert Link and it’s the buttons that you wear around your neck that will summon assistance if you fall or have a medical emergency.
Well, one day a sweet lady that has one of our units decided to go to Hometown Crafts shopping. She uses a walker and had hung her purse on the walker while she scooted around the store. One problem was that she had not put her PAL around her neck, but had left it in her purse. I guess she scooted too fast and her purse fell to the ground.
The PAL program noticed the fall and started the attempts to call her on the unit to confirm her emergency. When they did not get a hold of her, they moved to GPS technology to find her location so they would know who and where to dispatch assistance.
All of a sudden, she hears her name over the store’s loudspeaker saying she had a phone call. She scooted to the front desk to answer the call and it was the PAL service checking on her. After she explained about her purse falling, they reminded her that the service wants to make sure she is safe and not her purse.
She left the store and came to the Dietert Center to share her story with Rick Phipps, our PAL Coordinator. She was so impressed that they had found her at the store. After a few good laughs, Rick also reminded her that is best to leave the unit around her neck, and not in her purse.
Are you unsteady on your feet? Do you have a pet that might trip you up? Do you live alone or need extra peace of mind? Do you have a family member that you worry about and want to make sure they have assistance at the push of a button?
Then the PAL program is what you need for 24/7 service in the event of an emergency.
Give us a call to learn more about the units that are available and the costs associated. There are many options to choose from.
One of the most unique features of our PAL program is that we come to your house to set it up initially and also provide repairs or updates throughout your service. Those units you order online or out of a magazine can’t do that. There is no equipment to purchase, no contract, and you can cancel at any time, so give it a try. Systems range from $35-$44 a month per unit with a one-time set up fee of $45. What a great Valentines gift for a loved one.
Interested in seeing what volunteer opportunities might be available during the next few months? Give Tony a call to set up any appointment to learn more.
The Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but, staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60 plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Jan. 27 – Santa Fe Pork;
• Thursday, Jan. 28 – Salmon Croquette;
• Friday, Jan. 29 – Chicken a la King;
• Monday, Feb. 1 – Texas Quiche;
• Tuesday, Feb. 2 – Country Style Meatloaf;
• Wednesday, Feb. 3 – BBQ Chicken Breast.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.