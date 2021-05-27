by KFD Chief Eric Maloney
As we prepare for a post-COVID Memorial Day, there are still inherent fire dangers.
The National Fire Protection Association is an excellent resource for fire safety and the Kerrville Fire Department would like to add to the best practices to keep your family safe over the holidays. Outdoor grilling is a family favorite during the holidays but can quickly lead to tragedy.
Safe grilling should be at least 10 feet from any structure; and you should never grill under a covered porch, to ensure embers or uncontrolled flames do not ignite your house or other flammable material.
Grills should not be unattended and always under adult supervision to protect children from accidently tipping over or touching hot surfaces.
Gas grills should be in a well-ventilated area and always light them with the lid open. A closed lid can cause the vapors to build up and flashover when ignited. Also use caution when lighting with a lighter if the igniter does not work, to avoid a flash burn.
For charcoal grills, only use lighter fluid and never use gasoline. Remember, when reapplying lighter fluid the “white” vapors actually ignite and can quickly cause flash burns. Also, never dispose of hot or warm coals in a trashcan or dumpster.
Finally, have a safe Memorial Day weekend and enjoy some outdoor grilling with the family!
NFPA data
NFPA data shows that from 2014-2018, fire departments responded to an annual average of 10,600 home fires annually involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues. This includes 4,900 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires. These fires resulted in an annual average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 civilian injuries, and $149 million in direct property damage.
The peak months for grilling fires are July (18 percent of grilling fires), June (15 percent), May (13 percent), and August (12 percent), though grill fires occur year-round. Leading causes of grill fires include failing to clean the grill, the heat source being located too close to combustible materials, leaving equipment unattended, and leaks or breaks in the grill or fuel source.
“As grilling season approaches, it is important to review basic safety tips to ensure grillers are using equipment properly and safely, especially if the grill hasn’t been used over the winter,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “Establishing a firesafe location for using your grill is also crucial. It should be a safe distance from your home and other items that can burn.”
A yearly average of 19,700 patients went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. Nearly half (9,500 or 48 percent) of the injuries were thermal burns, including both burns from fire and from contact with hot objects; 5,200 thermal burns were caused by such contact or other non-fire events.
Children under five accounted for an average of 2,000 (39 percent) of the contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when a child bumped into, touched, or fell on the grill, grill part, or hot coals.
