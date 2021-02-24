Schreiner University President
From the ancient world, we have been told stories of an island inhabited by extraordinary creatures that were not whole. On the contrary, they were half bird and half woman, and they sang songs that destroyed passing sailors. Their song was so enticing, so the stories went, that once the sailors heard the music, they would head their ship straight for the island where it would crash into the rocks just offshore. Sirens, these abominations were called.
Ancient people were fascinated by the Sirens, featuring them in a variety of narratives and on decorative objects. It is easy enough to imagine some of the reasons why the Sirens were of interest to the ancients and to us. Certainly, their story teaches us about the dangers of temptation and the ways in which our desires can ruin us. We fail to learn their lesson at our own peril.
But I wonder what the sailors would have thought had they made it to the island and seen—instead of just hearing—the Sirens. Their song was enchanting, to be sure, but wouldn’t they have been hideous to see face-to-face? Neither bird nor woman, but something in between. Something that—in its divided state—could only elicit fear, disgust, and perhaps terror.
Though the Siren story existed in general in the ancient world, it exists in two particular stories of heroes who had to pass the Siren’s island. The first hero is Odysseus, the trickster who fights in the Trojan War and who then spends 10 years trying to return home with his men. He is aware of the dangers of the Sirens, but he refuses to let the opportunity to hear their song pass him by—typical Odysseus. He puts wax into the ears of his men so that they cannot hear the song and therefore will not wreck the ship, and he lashes himself to the mast with ears uncovered so that he can hear the song.
I can only imagine how horrible it must be to have heard the song and subsequently have been torn away from it. And to have no one with whom to share the experience only doubles the horror. The two pains—of the hearer torn from the song and of the captain changed by the experience and so divided from his crew—might have made a shipwreck merciful.
There is a second hero and his crew who encounter the Sirens as they journey to the Golden Fleece: Jason and the Argonauts. They faced the same peril as Odysseus, but they decided to face it together instead of apart. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the occasion of his receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, reminded his audience that Jason and Argonauts had a better way to deal with the Sirens. They had brought along with them Orpheus, the beautiful singer and lute player whose melodies were sweeter than the music of the Sirens. When the Sirens started to sing, Orpheus began to sing his own song. And he sang a more beautiful song. Dr. King asked: “When Orpheus sang, who bothered to listen to the Sirens?”
Orpheus must have been an extraordinary musician and singer. I have no doubt of that. But I think that Dr. King teaches us something else about these stories in his analysis, too.
Orpheus’s song was beautiful, at least in part, because it was a song the Argonauts shared together, as a whole.
There has been a lot of rhetoric over the last 11 months—and last five days—about us “all being in it together,” whether “it” is a pandemic or a snowstorm. Sometimes, we really were in it together. But there have been times, too, when we weren’t. A quick look at the comments on social media platforms tells us that.
Dr. King and the Sirens, though, remind us that being divided is one of the tragic realities of our lives. But it is not the only reality. There is a pathway of wholeness and unity that is difficult but absolutely possible. It requires us to work together, to be sure, and to keep our senses attuned to the more beautiful song.
