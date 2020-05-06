Celebrated annually the first full week in May, National Travel & Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S.
The 37th NTTW, May 3-9, arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic recovery.
The tradition for us here at the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau is to host a Hamburger Cookout for our community and highlight all the ways travel and tourism benefits our local economy.
This year, for budget and social distancing reasons, will be a little different, but we still want to celebrate.
There may not be a Hamburger Cookout this year, but don’t you worry; we hope to be grilling up some goodness for you in the future.
The theme for National Travel & Tourism Week this is year is “The Spirit of Travel,” so we ruminated on that and realized what better way to celebrate that than to highlight “The Spirit of Kerrville.”
We here at the Kerrville CVB will be kicking off what we feel is the Spirit of Kerrville with a chalk art mural piece, done by Vickie Keese, owner of Dancing Dog Designs and regular artist for the Kerrville Chalk Festival.
But we want you, the community, to join in too. So, for the week of May 3-9 we ask that you snap a photo or shoot a short video of what you feel is The Spirit of Kerrville. And it could be more than one thing. We know there are so many dimensions that make our area special.
Is the Spirit of Kerrville something your business does or makes? Share that.
Is it something your attraction has? Share it.
Is it the history of the building or area you know or reside in? Share it.
Is it an activity you do that just makes you think “Kerrville,” share that.
Post your Spirit of Kerrville messages to your social media pages.
Tag us in the post. The Kerrville Convention Visitors Bureau Social Handles are below:
• Facebook & Instagram: @ExploreKerrvilleTX
• Twitter: @KerrvilleTX
• Use the following hashtags: #KerrvilleTX, #MyKerrville #KerrvilleTogether, #SpiritofKerrville, #NTTW20, and #SpiritOfTravel.
All of this will help us share what the “Spirit of Kerrville” is and make this year's National Travel & Tourism Week one to remember.
