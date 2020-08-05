Dietert News – August 5, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, and our Medical Lending program.
The Dietert Center fan drive for our Meals on Wheels clients was a great success. Thank you to our wonderful community members stepping up to help those in need. You are amazing. We had more than 45 fans donated and even had a couple window units donated that were very much needed to tackle this summer Texas heat. Thank you for helping us take care of our seniors.
After much discussion and thought, we have decided to continue with plans for our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at River Hill Country Club. Golf activities have been more successful than other activities in assuring social distancing and health safety, so that is why we decided to move forward with this event. This tournament benefits our Dementia Care Advocates program which provides much-needed educational trainings for those experiencing cognitive decline, along with their loved ones and caregivers, and multiple support groups. Our program director,
Peggy Pilkenton, RN provides the curriculum and facilitates the small group classes so that anyone can have a better understanding of what Dementia is.
So many lives are affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another.
Caring for a loved one with dementia requires special support. Living with the changes and challenges of cognitive impairment and memory loss needs compassionate support for both you and your care partner.
The Dietert Center is committed to making sure that these classes and support groups continue, especially during this pandemic. It is needed now, more than ever.
If you would like to support the tournament by sponsorship or contribution, there are many options available. If you would like to participate in the tournament as a player, we certainly welcome that opportunity. Please check out the event information on our website, www.dietertcenter.org, or give Tara LaMontia, our development/marketing director a call at 792-4044, ext. 240.
Help us keep these wonderful programs going strong so that we are able to continue supporting those in our community who are living in this difficult chapter of life.
As I have said many times before, I wish I had had this detailed information and knowledge when I was caring for my Dad. I would have been so much better equipped to handle the struggles I was experiencing, and I would have learned lots of extra things about giving him the best care that he deserved.
Our Personal Alert Link program is staying busy making sure our seniors have the assistance they need in the event of an emergency. If you, or your loved ones, would like more information about making sure you have the ability to alert others if you are in need, please give Rick Phipps a call.
The Meals on Wheels program continues to provide a hot meal to 300 clients per day (Monday-Friday). If you, or someone you know needs these services, please call Bethanie Miller or Linnette Shine, our MOW Coordinators at 896-8117 for more information.
Don’t forget about completing your 2020 Census. Programs such as our Dietert Center need this information completed in order to assure that funding is allocated to our community appropriately. We depend on some of those resources in order to operate our services.
Dorothy Beene, our Club Ed coordinator, is working hard on the new fall catalog. She has come up with some fun, new classes and activities that will meet any social distancing requirements that we might have at that time. Also, our regular classes and activities will be highlighted, along with some travel opportunities. Let’s all cross our fingers that we are able to participate safely in the fall.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
