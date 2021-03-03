To the editor:
Mr. Lipscomb’s math is incorrect; 30,000 deaths out of 328,000,000 is 0.0091 per cent of the population.
This makes the ratio of the rounded off percentages (0.13/0.0091) approximately the same as the ratio of the deaths (426,400/30,000), which is how it should be.
If no rounding of percentages had occurred they would be exactly the same.
– Kent Rhyne
Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.