Schreiner University: Come experience campus labyrinth

by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Just outside the Junkin Campus Ministry building on Schreiner’s campus, we have constructed a labyrinth modelled after the one in Chartres Cathedral in France. We invite the campus community to walk it as a meditative and reflective experience or even as an embodied prayer. Once campus is open to the public again, we invite the Hill Country community to come onto campus and walk it, too. Walking a labyrinth is an ancient and sacred tradition bringing self-knowledge to the walker and, for some, a deeper intimacy with God.
A few weeks ago, I walked the labyrinth with a group of faculty and staff who have joined together for a year of reading about and discussing Schreiner’s history, its connection to the Reformed tradition and the Presbyterian Church, and the ways in which we can use this institutional history to inform our discussions with students about living lives of purpose and meaning.
The first time walking the labyrinth is almost always an awkward experience. You wonder if people are watching you and if you are doing it correctly. I could feel the uneasiness of the group I was leading on the walk. The more times you walk it, though, the less awkward it becomes, particularly because you come to trust that you will learn something from the experience. During this most recent walk, I learned that the labyrinth is a most apt metaphor for the COVID year we have lived.
We all have been reflecting on our one-year anniversary of the pandemic—documenting, for example, the last photos we took before the reality of lockdown was confronted. At this anniversary moment, I am embarrassed to remember that I had planned a Board of Trustees development experience that would document all of the existential threats to the survival of Schreiner and ask the Board to help us think through solutions to these threats.
A pandemic had not made my list. And I remember my bold video message to the campus community as the virus arrived in the U.S. saying that the walled college campus of old—which our low wall around campus echoes—was intended to keep the university safe: it would keep us safe today—and in person—I promised, even in the face of this new virus. Some people loved the defiant stance; others thought me a fool.
Before the week was out, we realized we could not continue our on-campus experience given the restrictions on the size of gatherings as advised by federal agencies and soon to be mandated by state offices. So, we made the heart-wrenching decision to tell students to pick up their things from their residence halls because they would be studying online the rest of the semester.
And like all of you, over the next several weeks and months, we learned to wear masks, work from home, stay six feet apart, wash our hands, expect temperature checks at a variety of venues, and to have our everyday lives feel completely awkward and unusual. And in the fall, we brought students and employees back to campus and started an awkward and unusual academic fall semester: testing weekly, assigning only one person to each room in our residence halls, and turning campus ballrooms into socially-distant classrooms.
The last year felt like walking a labyrinth. Labyrinths are interesting because though they look like mazes, they are not. You can get lost in a maze. You can walk and never find your way out. Or you can retrace your steps and end up back at the start, exactly where you began. In a labyrinth, however, there is no getting lost, only passing through. Unlike in the maze, as long you keep walking, you will emerge from a labyrinth even though the path seems to twist and turn too much, and progress on the pathway seems to ebb and flow. You pass through as long you keep going.
The last year felt like a labyrinth also because it is within the labyrinth that transformation and change take place. In an ancient story of labyrinths, the Cretan King Minos sends Athenian youths into his labyrinth as tribute to (and food for) the minotaur that lives there. One of these youths will become the hero Theseus, though when he arrives at the labyrinth he is but a boy.
The darkness and the uncertainty of the labyrinth are parts of the rite of passage experience that transforms him from boy into man. Though it is none of your business (nor mine of yours) how the past year has changed and transformed me, it absolutely has done so, and I suspect the same is true for you as well. That is what labyrinthian journeys do.
There are typically three stages to a labyrinth walk. First, you walk towards the center. Second, you arrive at the center. Third, you walk away from the center. Various people have described the first stage as the moment of surrender or letting go and a time to turn inward. The second stage, realized there at the center, is the moment of illumination, recognition, welcome, and realization. The third stage is the experience of re-engagement and focusing outward, away from the self and towards others. Altogether, very much like a year in the life of a pandemic.
In years to come, we will all find our own ways to mark the anniversary of the onset of the pandemic. I will mark the anniversary each year by walking a labyrinth.
