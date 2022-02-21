Love is in the air this week, and that means it is spreading out all over the center. First thing on Monday, our sweet volunteer Joyce Miller delivered homemade heart-shaped cookies for the front desk. They were yummy.
The sweet smiles from the front desk volunteers, Susan and Thea were a great start to the day as well. I went to the Meals on Wheels Lounge to see what was happening and wow, lots of valentine goodies there as well. But, most heartwarming were the volunteers and staff all decked out in pink, red and hearts and ready to share the love with our homebound seniors. Thank you to all of the local youth that created beautiful Valentine cards and, with the help of Mattress World, brought them to the center to share with our MOW clients.
Then, during lunch in the Friendship Cafe, our friends and family shared valuable time together while dining and visiting. The ladies also received a beautiful carnation to brighten their day. Thank you to Barbara from Barb’s Flower Barn for donating the flowers to share with others.
I peeked in on the AARP Tax Service Volunteers, and they had their hands full with clients. Not sure there is a lot of love in the air while doing taxes, but the volunteers sure had some sweet smiles on their faces. As a reminder, if you need to use their services, you must call for an appointment. No walk-in service is available this year due to AARP Services COVID protocols.
Call (830) 777-7756 Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make an appointment. They tell me you are not able to leave a message at this number, so just keep calling during the time available and they will get to you as soon as possible.
We started our Changes, Challenges and Choices – Early Stage Memory Loss Class last week and I was honored to facilitate the first class for this group of 10 people. Our regular instructor was ill and I was happy to step in as a substitute. Talk about love in the room. Several couples and friends experiencing this unfamiliar chapter of life, but doing it together, showcases a special kind of love. My heart was filled with empathy, compassion, respect and love. It was amazing to see how all of them were able to open up about their experiences and be filled with support and understanding.
This class is full right now, but the next one starts April 8. Be sure to sign up soon so you don’t miss this opportunity to learn and develop coping skills together.
As I have said many times, I am so proud of what we do here at the Dietert Center every day. The staff and volunteers have hearts of gold, or in the case of this week, pink and red. We love sharing this with all of the community participants that come in to the center. If you haven’t been here yet, you are really missing out. Come see us to feel and share the love with us.
Regular class offerings coming up include: Cooking for One or Two: Celebrating Life One Serving at a Time on Feb. 17, Basic Computer: Next Step for three sessions beginning on Feb. 21, and Explore and Learn to Cook the DASH Diet on Feb. 24. Also on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 for two sessions, is the very informative class on Buying Your First Handgun. Larry Arnold will give you the information you need to make a decision on if you want to purchase, and if so, what options are available to you. On the second day, you will make a trip to the shooting range to get some hands-on instruction. Give us a call if you have any questions.
Please join us for lunch Monday through Friday in the Friendship Cafe from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and are in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Green Chili Pork;
• Thursday, Feb. 17 – Beef and Pepper Casserole;
• Friday, Feb. 18 – BBQ Pork Chop;
• Monday, Feb. 21 – Chicken Enchiladas;
• Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Beef Tips and Mushrooms, and;
• Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Baked Ham and Sweet Potatoes.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.