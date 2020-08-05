Finding encouragement, hope in a crazy world

How do we find encouragement in a crazy world filled with isolation, strife, financial difficulties, stress, and uncertainty? With the current pandemic, I have found that the isolation has highlighted our need for encouragement and hope, and many need it.
2 Thessalonians 2:16 (NIV) gives us good news. It says, “May our Lord Jesus Christ Himself and God our Father, who loved us and by His grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good deed and word.”
When we run to God in our difficulties and ask Him for encouragement, He has an endless supply. I love how this scripture reminds us of God’s love and encouragement that is eternal; it never runs out. He will encourage you when you need it, so ask Him.
2 Thessalonians 3:5 says, “May the Lord direct your heart into God’s love and Christ’s perseverance.” We all need more of His love in our lives and certainly need perseverance in these days.
The other morning, I had something that took the wind out of my sails. I looked to God and asked Him to strengthen and encourage me.
That day, I went to an outdoor cafe to eat and write. As I was writing, the waiter approached me to take my order. After he walked away, I felt God told me to tell this young man how much he was loved by God, how God had His hand on his life, and saw his difficulties and wanted to heal his heart.
I was a little reluctant to say those things to a stranger. However, when he returned with my check, I shared with the young man what I felt God said. Tears began to fill his eyes as I spoke and I knew God was touching him. After I shared, I ask the man if I could pray a blessing over him and he eagerly agreed. I shared more things with him to encourage him and he began to talk. I was so glad I was obedient to the prompting of the Holy Spirit and this young man said it was very helpful, right where he was in his life, and thanked me. I was blessed and encouraged.
Later that day, I received an email of thanks from someone that reads the newspaper articles and lives in Leakey, Texas. I was thankful and by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, I had two things that strengthened and encouraged me.
God wants to use ordinary people like you and me to share His love and encouragement with others. I want to challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and fear of man and be His voice of encouragement to those around you. You just might be the answer to someone’s prayer and what they need to persevere in life.
Everyone needs hope and someone to cheer them on in life. Here are some ways we can give to others:
• Call a widow and check on them;
• Write a note of encouragement to someone;
• Text and encourage a friend;
• Pray with someone struggling;
• Mail a small gift to someone just to bless them.
In turning our heart to the Lord to encourage us and getting our focus on others, I have found, we find the very thing we ourselves need. If God can use me, I have no doubt He can use you. Be sensitive to Him, believe He wants to use you today. I am praying for our community to come together, to understand His great love and desire to use each one of us to play our part in history.
Ask God to encourage your heart when you need it and give you hope. And when He does, give it away to others.
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com.
