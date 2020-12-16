Mayor of Kerrville
Since March I have appealed to people in Kerrville/Kerr County to wears masks and adopt the other precautions against COVID 19.
But go into virtually any store or restaurant here and you will discover people not wearing masks, some with the masks under their noses, and some wearing them like chinstraps.
I estimate there are about 30 percent of the population here who will not wear a mask. They believe masks don’t work or that there is no need to wear one since COVID does not exist. And some will never be convinced.
But COVID is real and is killing the residents of this County. I know people who have died from COVID. I know Kerr County folks who have had this vicious virus and there have been members of our family who have contracted it.
Around the country, there are people who had it and did not die and came through with few complications. Others get it and have lasting respiratory and/or heart complications.
I am appealing now for people who do not wear a mask to please do so. You may have to break with your friends and even family on this, but it is a way to care for yourself and others. It can reassure people out in the public when they see more people wearing masks.
Early on in this pandemic, I read a research paper by two Chinese scientists. Their conclusion reached back in April was:
“All persons must wear masks to block the transition.”
I believe wearing a mask is a form of Kerrville/Kerr County Kindness.
