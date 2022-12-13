Nothing gets me in the Christmas mood more than listening to my favorite holiday tunes.
However, I am reminded that when I was a wee tot, I would often get baffled by the lyrics to traditional Christmas songs. For example, for years I thought the three kings were from some place called Orientar. Sounds like some planet in Star Wars, right?
Later, I found out that it was “We three kings from orient are,” but that didn’t make much sense either. Are what?
It sounds backwards to me, and lacks that key element in good lyrics called basic grammar.
It never occurred to me that the answer to “what” was in the next sentence. I mean, who wrote the song, Yoda? I guess not. If it was Yoda, it would read, “Kings from the orient we three are.”
And, while we’re stuck on that particular song, how is following a yonder star going to get this little entourage from the orient to Bethlehem.
Don’t most stars move across the sky? Why didn’t they just use Google Maps? Can’t you just see the bedraggled three kings asking a local where they were, and finding out that even though they started off in the right direction, they missed Bethlehem by 500 miles.
Maybe that’s why the song says they traversed afar. Then my mind would get twisted over the circumstances involving the choice of gifts that the kings brought to the savior.
What the heck is myrrh anyway, and how is it going to help a baby lying in a manger? Imagine Mary smiling politely and then as soon as the kings had their backs turned she whispered to Joseph, “Get over to Walmart and see if you can exchange the frankincense and myrrh for a crib, some blankets and a case of diapers. We’ll keep the gold.”
Of course, I’m kidding here. I believe that there is purpose in every word of the Word of God.
That’s just the way my weird little mind works. Another example is the tiresome and unappealing song that we belt out every year entitled “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” by Frederic Austin.
Now to be completely transparent, I did a little research into the song and I’ve learned several different claims of its origin and meaning.
In the end, I’m not all that concerned with the source of the lyrics, but rather the thoughtless and negligent nature of the gifts given by the writer’s true love.
Since we don’t know her real name, let’s just use the name “Lilith” as old Fred’s true significant other.
My point here is that Lilith may have been a tad, shall I say, daft in the noggin for dreaming up all these worthless gifts.
Okay, maybe “worthless” is an inappropriate accusation. Heck, every gift has some value even if all you plan to do is exchange it. Maybe the better word to describe Lilith’s dowry is “useless.”
Can’t you just see Frederic at the Target Superstore customer service desk? “Yes ma’am, umm, I would like to exchange this gift for another item. Should I just leave these 30 lords-a-leapin here while I go find a chainsaw and a cordless drill? No ma’am, I don’t have a receipt.”
One year, in a much-needed quiet moment of escape from the family mayhem of a Christmas afternoon, I recused myself to my study and actually did the math involved in calculating the virtual numbers of offerings given by Frederic’s true love.
I’ve arrived at the real number of 364 individual presents. This, of course, is derived from the given that Fred’s gifts accumulated exponentially on each of the said twelve days.
For example, on the first day of Christmas, Fred gets a partridge in a pear tree. On the second day he gets two turtle doves and another partridge in a pear tree, and by the end of the song, he has twelve trees with a dang partridge in every one.
This kind of thinking makes me wonder how Fred was able to maintain any degree of sanity over the two weeks he was pretending to be thankful for all of the cra... I mean substance from Lilith. If I was in a house full of 12 drummers drummin, 22 pipers pipin, 42 geese-a-layin, 36 calling birds, and 30 hens from France, I might lose my last nerve, and umm, eradicate Lilith.
Maybe that’s why we don’t know her name. Think about how much skin in the game Fred is going to have to lay down to maintain all of this stuff?
You just can’t have all those maids-a-milkin hanging around without a bunch of cows, and then you have to build a dang barn.
Then there’s digging the lake for the swans, so they have a place to swim, plowing the orchard for the pear trees, building a soundproof room for the drummers and pipers, and so on until you’re completely bankrupt.
I mean, it’s no wonder that the song seems to have been written in a theme of mental illness, repeating itself over and over. Lilith must have drove Fred to madness.
Anyway, I don’t think I would have kept any of those gifts if they were sent from my true love, and I would have exchanged them all. That is except, of course, the 40 gold rings. Oh, and maybe the 36 dancing ladies.
Have a great week.
