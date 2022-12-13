Nothing gets me in the Christmas mood more than listening to my favorite holiday tunes.  

However, I am reminded that when I was a wee tot, I would often get baffled by the lyrics to traditional Christmas songs. For example, for years I thought the three kings were from some place called Orientar.  Sounds like some planet in Star Wars, right?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.