An old Mother Goose nursery rhyme says that boys can be described as “Snips and snails, and puppy dog tails.”
It’s a good thing Mother Goose is not a real person. In today’s “wokeism” culture, I would imagine she’d be getting pressure to rewrite the poem. Honestly, I don’t think that snips and snails describe most boys at all. I don’t even know what a “snip” is for crying out loud. Sugar and spice and everything nice is a worthy description for girls, but for boys I would edit the poem to read, “Sticks and stones, and some broken bones.”
What is it about sticks that attract boys, even men for that matter? From the moment a baby boy enters the world until he shuffles off this mortal coil, I wouldn’t be surprised if he spent 70 percent of his time with a stick in his hand. Like some sort of primal instinct, men have an innate desire for wielding sticks.
Sticks come in many forms. They are used for tools, sporting equipment, hiking staffs, weapons, and so on. To prepare for this article, I started doing some research on the psychological development of boys as it applies to playing with sticks, and do you know what I learned? Nothing … it was really boring, and so I started whittling on my hiking staff.
The great thing about sticks is that the possibilities of usage are endless. You can whittle them, sharpen them, make a club. My favorite author, the late Pat McManus, once wrote, “Poking at a campfire with a stick is one of life’s great satisfactions.”
Even Moses parted the Red Sea with a stick; look it up. Actually, I think it was God who parted the Red Sea, but He still used a stick. You know why? Because God likes sticks too. Think about our favorite movie characters who used a stick. Gandalf had a pretty cool staff. Clint Eastwood whipped half a dozen bad guys with a “good piece of hickory,” and who could forget Willy Wonka’s outfit which wouldn’t be complete without a walking cane?
Stones are also pretty cool items for guys. If you can’t find a stick to wield, just grab a stone, and you’re good. Girls like stones too, but they are usually smaller and way more expensive. Guys can just pick up any old stone and find some purpose for it. Of course, some dudes prefer stones with some sort of quality, like a smooth stone, or a flat skipping stone, or a stone with a hole in it. Then you have your rare finds like gemstones.
I noticed a bunch of rocks in my youngest boy’s room the other day.
“What are you doing with these?” I asked.
“That’s my rare rock collection,” he replied.
“Yea,” I said. “Rocks are extremely hard to find in the Hill Country.”
As a camp director at a popular camp near the Frio River, one of my daily duties was to go and stop kids from throwing rocks off a 400-foot bluff above our biggest campsite. There’s even a big sign up there that literally says, “Campers and Swimmers Below Please Do Not Throw Rocks.”
But, I must admit that throwing a rock off a cliff for no particular reason is very tempting for anyone. One of the biggest fights ever recorded by man was fought not with guns or tanks or artillery, but just a few rocks. If you recall the famous Bible story, you know what David did to Goliath when he mocked the Israelites and their God.
And, of course, when guys play with sticks and stones, there will always be the occasional and inevitable broken bone.
Raise your hand if you have ever broken a bone as a direct result of a stick or stone. See?
It’s all good though. The more technically advanced the human race gets, the more we still cling to our sticks and stones, even if they cause a few broken bones.
We’re guys and we just like them.
I carve hiking staffs all the time for my friends and it has become a satisfying way to spend my time. It's something I can do without needing a lot of skill, and it puts me in the mood to think about stuff.
You’d be surprised at how many problems you can solve while whittling on a stick. You should get out there, find an appealing stick, and then just get to work. You’ll see what I mean.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.