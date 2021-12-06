To the editor:
Judges Emerson, Pattillo and Harris reported that, on two occasions this month, less than 20 percet of Kerr County residents summoned for jury service reported and, as a result, the courts were unable to conduct jury trials.
These incidents are disturbing because they are inconsistent with the spirit of civic responsibility and commitment to self-government demonstrated by the people of Kerr County that I observed as a District Judge for more than 30 years. I hope these incidents do not reflect a loss of values.
– Robert R. Barton
Retired District Judge
Kerrville
