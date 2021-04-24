It is interesting to see which plants around my house survived the ice storm, and which plants did not. We spent the weekend trimming and lovingly caring for those weakened by the storm and unfortunately had to remove those that were not salvageable. My husband calls me “Ellie Mae” because of my love for animals, but my green thumb only works on a few types of plants.
Although, this weekend, I felt my Ellie Mae coming out with them as well. I find it so rewarding to see new growth and life. In fact, I love to shop the remnant racks at our local plant stores just to see if I can make that “one” come back to life.
We had a precious Dietert friend and her husband who used to come every spring, along with their friends from the Tierra Madres group to beautify our Dietert Center back deck. In the heat of the summer, she would sweetly call to remind me to make sure we were watering the containers appropriately. This past year, she told me they would not be able to return to take care of our pots. I am going to bring out my “plant Ellie Mae” and take care of that for her this year. You see, I just got word that our sweet friend, Anna Osborn passed away this week.
So, John, please be assured that we will continue her vision, love and care for those plants on our back deck moving forward. Anna and John were 2002 graduates of the Hill Country Master Gardeners Class and their knowledge and love for gardening was obvious. Thank you both for helping us get this started and for your years of support. I will try my best to keep it going. In the meantime, anyone out there want to give me some advice or help? I am sure I will need it.
Although our building is still currently closed for full regular programming right now, we have been renting out the facility for local businesses, Chamber of Commerce, City, and individuals that need extra space to socially distance for a special event, meeting or training. Give Waverly Jones a call at 792-4044 to learn more about our available space and rates. The options also includes our outdoor deck and lawn space, and hopefully there will be beautiful flowers in the pots.
Mark your calendars for the DLI kickoff event on June 3 at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University. The Dynamic Learning Institute opens with a presentation from the Symphony of the Hills – The Heartbeat of the Texas Hill Country. More information will come soon about this special event, but you can go ahead and reserve your seat for this free event, as tickets will be limited. Sign up at www. clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044. DLI is a partnership with Dietert Center, Schreiner University and SERV Kerrville.
The Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within health and safety guidelines. Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Cafe Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, April 21 – Meatloaf with Creole Sauce;
• Thursday, April 22 – Citrus Baked Chicken;
• Friday, April 23 – Baked Fish;
• Monday, April 26 – Beef Pepper Steak;
• Tuesday, April 27 – King Ranch Chicken, and;
• Wednesday, April 28 – Chicken Salad and Pasta Salad.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.