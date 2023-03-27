by Andrew Murr
Texas House District 53 representative
For far too long, Texas has faced an illegal immigration crisis at our southern border. The unmitigated influx of immigrants into our state poses a significant threat to the security of our local communities. Public safety is one of my top priorities as a state legislator, and that’s why I am keeping close tabs this session on the efforts of the Texas Legislature to combat the outrageous levels of illegal entry into our state.
The perils of unmitigated immigration across our southern border extend far beyond the communities situated along our nearly 1,300 mile land boundary with Mexico. As a former county judge, I know all too well the effects of a porous border on crime in Texas. When we fail to secure our international boundaries, we are inviting a variety of hazards into our communities, including the ever-growing fentanyl crisis, created by Mexican drug cartels, that continues to ravage all regions of our state. According to statistics maintained by the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 5,000 people died in Texas from fentanyl-related overdoses between June 2021 and July 2022. With the continued failures exhibited by the Biden Administration and Congress to take control of our border, startling narcotics crises such as the one beginning to develop in our state will only get worse.
According to the U.S. Constitution, the authority to create and administer laws regarding immigration is solely the responsibility of the federal government. However, with Texas having by far the longest boundary with Mexico of any southwestern border state, our law enforcement entities have the unique and hefty responsibility of being America’s first line of defense against the dangers brought about by uncontrolled immigration. Even with these constitutional limitations, there are still many ways in which Texas can fight to better secure its border with Mexico. One program in particular is Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star was initiated by Governor Greg Abbott in March 2021 as part of an effort to integrate the border security efforts of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard. During the 2021 regular and special legislative sessions, the legislature more than tripled the state’s investment in border security, appropriating nearly $3 billion towards enhancing the ability of DPS and the Texas National Guard, in cooperation with law enforcement, to stop threats at our southern border. These funds allowed for the deployment of nearly 2,500 Texas National Guard troops and dozens of special operations DPS troopers to the most severely-impacted areas along the border.
Moreover, the legislature’s large financial endowment towards border security in 2021 paved the way for Texas to begin construction on its own physical and technology-based border wall system. These initiatives have yielded impressive results so far, with multi-agency efforts yielding over 348,000 apprehensions and the confiscation of nearly 361 million lethal doses of fentanyl. This unprecedented increase in Texas’ commitment to halting the dangers that are enabled by an out-of-control immigration system were a step in the right direction. Importantly, the legislature continues to explore other ways in which it can equip and support the brave men and women who protect our border.
This legislative session, it’s my hope that my colleagues in the Texas House and Senate will work to fully fund the programs necessary to do what our federal government seems to be incapable of - securing Texas’ border with Mexico. We must continue to take every step we can until the federal government steps up and fulfills its constitutional duty to safeguard our country.
House District 53 spans 16 counties across the Texas Hill Country, South Texas, and West Texas including Bandera, Crane, Crockett, Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Pecos, and Upton Counties. With over 23,000 square miles, the district is roughly the size of the state of West Virginia, making it one of the largest districts by land mass in the Texas House of Representatives.
