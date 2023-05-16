Anyone who knows me can tell by my outfit that I’m a cowboy. Okay, no one who knows me can tell that, but I’m still a guy’s kind of guy. I shoot guns, make things out of leather and carry a chainsaw in the truck.
Heck, I work on a ranch, and folks tell me all the time I look like the character “Rip” in Yellowstone. I can give you Lonesome Dove quotes all day long. “I hate rude behavior in a man… Won’t tolerate it” - Capt. Woodrow Call. If some punk in his mid-20s crosses me I just give him my favorite John Wayne line - “Yep, I’m 30 years older than you are. Had my back broke once and my hip twice, and on my worst day I could still whip the….” If my bluff works, then no problem. If it doesn’t work, I just go to Plan B and take off running. Hoping, of course, that the 20-something punk is fatter than me and slow. I didn’t say I acted like Rip, I just look like him.
It’s just that my preferred attire in the world of ranching does not exactly fit the cowboy image. I wear shorts all year long. It could be January, 20 degrees, and sleeting outside, but I would still show up for a typical rugged day outdoors in my usual togs - shorts, fishing shirt, visor, and deck shoes. It’s my signature look, and I’m seen at work, church, weddings, and ballrooms in this traditional garb.
Many years and pounds ago, I could pull off the cowboy look, but now it just doesn’t fit me. I’m around guys all the time who have the rancher’s look - jeans, roper boots, long-sleeve shirts, and cowboy hats. Their legs are so white if they tried to wear shorts and a fishing shirt to work, they’d look like a total dufus convention. Trust me on this because I take them wade-fishing sometimes, and when they dress like me it ain’t pretty. On the other hand, if I showed up for work in jeans and boots I’d hear the laughing all the way from yonder. I still have to put up with the occasional comment in jest aimed in my direction. “Hey Jimmy Buffet, give me a hand on this fence.” However, I can take the banter, and also know how to give it back with interest. These traditional ranching knuckleheads like to argue that heavy cotton long-sleeved shirts and jeans actually keep you cooler because they wick the sweat away. Well, that’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. You’re sweating because you’re wearing too much, for crying out loud.
My general point here is that, regardless of fashion preference here in South Central Texas, there’s a little cowboy in all of us. However, I’m beginning to feel like my choice of apparel is beginning to have an adverse effect on my image around the kids. My son, Gideon, fits the all-American boy image to a tee. He’s confident, tough, athletic, hairy, and thankfully, he got his looks from his momma. When he was younger, he adored me and followed me around like I was the pied piper. We tossed footballs in the yard, at gas stations, and hotel courtyards. We had great times hunting, fishing in the bay, and just being guys. Lately, though, I’ve noticed that he doesn’t like to be associated with me. It’s not like I’ve lost my swag or my man card, it’s just that he’s 14. I’ve been told that this is normal, and to follow the famous author, Mark Twain’s, advice when he said, “When a boy turns 13, put him in a barrel and feed him through a knot hole. When he turns 14, plug up the hole.” However, it’s still a little unnerving when we go to Bass Pro Shops, and my son is walking 15 steps behind me so he won’t be recognized as my offspring.
Maybe the problem is my other wardrobe choices. You see, I’m also something of a gadget geek. I’m still a minimalist when it comes to outerwear, but I get into utility knives, fancy flashlights, hydro flasks, you name it, I’ve got it. Lately, my passion has been man bags. Some folks call them a man purse or murse, and they have other names too; satchels, clutch bags, totes, or whatever. Now if you are reading this and raising an eyebrow in feministic suspicion you should consider the facts. Indiana Jones wore a satchel. Look it up. The doughboys of WWI wore gear duffels, and mountain men carried a “possibles pouch” for their Hawken Rifles. There you see? I’m not the first real man to carry a bag.
We live in a new world folks, and I won’t take any guff from you flat-bellied cowboy wannabes with your embroidered britches, silver belts, fancy boots, and 10-gallon hats. If I choose to wear shorts in the winter, a murse, or what have you to the rodeo, so be it. Plus, it has so many cute compartments for my keys, phone, notebook, lotion, and my lip balm. Anyway, it’s time to wrap this up, and go help brand the cattle.
