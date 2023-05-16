Anyone who knows me can tell by my outfit that I’m a cowboy.  Okay, no one who knows me can tell that, but I’m still a guy’s kind of guy. I shoot guns, make things out of leather and carry a chainsaw in the truck.

Heck, I work on a ranch, and folks tell me all the time I look like the character “Rip” in Yellowstone. I can give you Lonesome Dove quotes all day long.  “I hate rude behavior in a man… Won’t tolerate it” - Capt. Woodrow Call. If some punk in his mid-20s crosses me I just give him my favorite John Wayne line - “Yep, I’m 30 years older than you are. Had my back broke once and my hip twice, and on my worst day I could still whip the….”  If my bluff works, then no problem.  If it doesn’t work, I just go to Plan B and take off running. Hoping, of course, that the 20-something punk is fatter than me and slow. I didn’t say I acted like Rip, I just look like him.

