Dietert News – July 1, 2020

After the recent increase in statewide and community COVID-19 cases, the Dietert Center will be closed again until further notice. We will continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, and our Medical Lending program.
Last week was great and it was so nice to see a few of our participants and volunteers. Every day I walked in I saw big smiles from our front desk volunteers and I am sure they could see my excitement right back at them.
Our Card Recyclers either came in to work a little or gather items to work on from home. Our fitness group ladies worked out to the video they had been missing and the art group found some new inspiration. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks were in order.
I find it interesting that just like the rest of the world, there are those that are comfortable coming in, others absolutely not, and others kind of on the fence. We appreciate and acknowledge all levels of concern and thoughts about that subject.
We loved starting our soft opening, but after the recent spike in numbers in Kerrville, we determined we had to close the doors again. The safety and health of our Dietert friends are so important to us and we just don’t want to take a chance. So, bear with us a little longer. We will be back – I promise.
I got a call on Saturday from a sweet lady who needed to borrow a wheelchair because of a fall the night before. I came to the center and found the very last one that we had to loan out. So, if you happen to have a wheelchair taking up space in your house or garage, consider donating it to us so that we can lend it out to others. This program is so amazing and our community members are so appreciative. They are happy to return it to us when feeling better and we quickly sanitize it and get it ready for someone else. Just think about the money they are saving at this time when their budgets are little crazy. You can bring donations anytime 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Just knock on the door or give us a call when you get here.
Please bring your mask and wear it if coming into the building or you can just call to let us know you are dropping it off and we will meet you outside. We will continue to follow guidelines recommended by state and local health authorities.
Class and activity plans have been postponed until further notice, but, don’t forget about our offsite class options that are still available:
Our Club Ed program has some great online classes that you can sign up for. Just go to our website and click on the Club Ed section to review the options available.
Water Aerobics at the Olympic Pool will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-11 a.m. for the next couple of months. This is, of course, unless the city has any cancellations.
Through our partnership with the Center for Fitness, you can sign up for Stretch and Flex Aqua class on Thursdays 10:45–11:30 a.m.; or Zumba Gold on Fridays 8:15-9 a.m. and Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m.
We still need help delivering hot meals to more than 300 seniors Monday-Friday. Several of our volunteers are health-compromised and we certainly don’t want them feeling obligated to come help us out, so if delivering meals is something you have ever thought about doing, now is a good time to get started. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044, ext. 250 to set up an appointment.
As always, please seek out your senior neighbors and give them a special treat and most importantly, make sure that they have what they need and give them support, so they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for more information.
The AARP Free Tax Service will NOT be returning this year to complete your taxes. Dietert Center does not provide this service, but rather provided a free space for the organization to assist our local community. So, please seek services elsewhere to complete your 2019 tax returns.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.