The Dietert Center is continuing our month-long awareness campaign to celebrate the power of Meals on Wheels and increase support for America’s seniors amid challenging times.
The 19th Annual March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and our senior neighbors who rely on the essential service to remain healthy and independent at home, now even more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has introduced many of us to the newfound and harsh realities of food insecurity and social isolation – something that far too many seniors experience as their daily norm. More than ever, we must rally around our essential community-based programs that serve as lifelines to a growing number of people in need, to enable their own long-term vitality,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Even when we make it through this unprecedented time in our nation's history, there will still be millions of vulnerable older adults who will rely on that familiar knock on the door that provides peace of mind and hope beyond the meal itself. Please join us in celebrating the power and importance of Meals on Wheels this March and always.”
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
Our Dietert Center Meals on Wheels program will show some love to our MOW volunteers this year with some special surprises and invite local community members to do “ride-a-longs” so they can experience the impact to our seniors and our community directly. City Council Members Judy Eychner, Kim Clarkson and Brenda Hughes have participated this week along with Mayor Bill Blackburn. Our new Police Chief, Chris McCall, is also spending time with us this week. If you are interested in participating, give Tara LaMontia, our Marketing/Development Director a call to schedule a ride to experience a day in the life of Meals on Wheels.
The Dietert Center will hold off opening for a little while longer. We are so ready to have everyone back in the building as we miss the sweet sounds of friendship. Give us a few more weeks to prepare for your safe return. Since your health and safety is our main concern, please bear with us.
Although our building is closed to general public use and regular programming right now, the Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, March 24 – Swiss Steak;
• Thursday, March 25 – Rosemary Chicken;
• Friday, March 26 – Italian Meatballs & Pasta;
• Monday, March 29 – BBQ Chicken;
• Tuesday, March 30 – Santa Fe Pork Stew;
• Wednesday, March 31 – Chicken Florentine.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
