The key to happiness, or at least one of the keys, is flexibility. In my entire life, I don’t think I’ve ever completed a plan ... a plan being “Plan A.”  

I’m more of a “Plan B” kind of guy. Maybe you can relate. I mean, how often does a plan work exactly the way you want? For me, Plan B comes into play in every facet of my existence.  Family, careers, holidays, vacations, you name it and I have a story where things just went in a different direction from the original blueprint. In fact, I can’t get out the front door without having to switch plans.

