“When a boy turns 13, seal him in a barrel and feed him through a knot hole. When he turns 16, plug up the hole.”
— Mark Twain
Old Mr. Twain was on to something there. Of course, he never intended this quote to be a literal method of child rearing, but when it comes to raising teenaged boys, it’s best to approach the subject with a little humor. You see, my third child is almost 13, and his mother and I are definitely navigating the uncharted waters of adolescence as our son, Gideon, begins to establish his independence.
It’s not like he’s refusing to play catch with me in the yard, but there is definitely a shift in the way we communicate and relate to each other, and maintaining a little humor is how I cope.
It was the same for me and my father. When I was a kid, I thought my dad could beat up any dad on the planet (the universal ultimate compliment that a boy can bestow on his dad). He was kind of a cross between John Wayne and a lumberjack, and tougher than the back wall of a shooting gallery. Whenever we wrestled, my brother or I usually walked away with some minor injury. “You okay, son?” my dad would ask. “Yea, dad, don’t worry - I didn’t need this eye anyway. I still have the other one.” However, rough as he was when playing with us, there was never a shred of doubt that he took great delight in his two sons. It didn’t matter what we were into, dad would do it with us whole hog. Building forts? Why my dad built a ship in our back yard complete with a crow’s nest, a rope swing from the poop deck, and a drawbridge entrance. Model trains? Shoot, my dad designed and crafted a train table that was a replica of the town that we lived in, and the switchboard for the tracks was the size of my desk. Even though the neighborhood where we lived was close to NASA, where some fathers were literally rocket scientists and astronauts, it was the Kerr house where most kids wanted to play, and Buzz Kerr, my dad, who they looked up to. He never missed a single football game that my brother or I played, and I’m pretty sure he never missed a practice. My dad was, and still is my hero.
However, when I became a teenager, something changed. It wasn’t him. In fact, dad’s sense in knowing when to give rein and when to restrain was evidence of his wisdom. It was me. Not that I didn’t appreciate or respect my dad, but as boys become men, they want more freedom and autonomy. The boundaries changed, and the relationship between my father and me, at least for a few years, became occasionally tense. Now, here I am 40 years later, and I’m beginning to experience the challenges with my own son that my father faced in raising me.
Why is it, when boys are 12 or 13, their dads suddenly become embarrassing? Apparently, I’m not cool anymore. This is shocking news because I’ve always considered myself to be as cool as the next guy. Heck, I could give the ‘next guy’ half of my coolness and still have some to spare. It’s not like I’m some wimp out there mowing the lawn in Bermuda shorts, church socks and sneakers for all the neighbors to see. I was a camp director for crying out loud. I can rappel off of Battleship Rock, shoot skeet, and play ultimate Frisbee with the best of them. I can pull off the William Wallace “Braveheart” speech and make the guy counselors want to charge the fields of Bannockburn - or at least the softball field. However, none of these feats of manliness seem to matter to my son.
Of course, sometimes things just happen that have to be overlooked. For example, I freely admit that being startled by your father when he comes running out of the bedroom in his underwear screaming like a school-girl while waving a pink butterfly net might be a little unsettling. But give me a break, will you, son? I mean, as your father, I shouldn’t have to explain myself, but there was a bat flying around in my bedroom. The 1.5 seconds it took for me to get out of bed and run out the door didn’t allow for getting dressed, and your sister’s pink butterfly net was the only weapon I could find on short notice. You should just be glad that you’re not your sister, Kalin. She has to endure her father singing to her at school in front of her classmates every Valentine’s Day, which is embarrassing for both of us. But, when you start a tradition in my clan, you have to see it through, no matter what.
Actually, it’s the latest incident that provoked the writing of this article. You see, for my birthday, I asked for and received a man bag. Some people label them as a man purse or a “murse,” but I don’t care what they’re called. The one I have came from Patagonia, and they don’t sell anything uncool.
However, when I showed it to Gideon, you would have thought that I had painted my toenails, and walked into his school in a dress and high heels. I mean, come on, son - you should be proud that you have a dad that is man enough to wear a “murse.” It's just so nice to have extra pockets and places to keep my wallet, keys, cell phone, and accessories. Oh, and it has the cutest little compartment for my lip balm. I bet I'll get some nice compliments at La Madeleine's during lunch.
Humor is how I cope. By the way, anyone know where I can find a barrel - one with a knot hole?
