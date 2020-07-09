What happened to our unity?

July 4th our nation celebrated 244 years of freedom. As I’ve thought of this holiday, it hit me how far we have strayed from being the “United” States of America. There is much conflict and unrest in 2020, however, there is great hope for us, if we can focus on why our forefathers fought for their freedom.
Thirteen colonies united together for a common cause, to bring freedom and independence. What has happened to our unity? Today there is much tension, agitation, and anger in our nation.
Some of it is due to the pandemic, financial stress, racial tension, and political disagreement. For others, the anger is due to fear or unforgiveness.
We have been handed a freedom in our country that many people around the world would be grateful to have. Have we lost our appreciation for our freedom?
Ephesians 4:1-3 (NIV) instructs us saying, “As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
If we look for what we have in common, value one another and walk in love, instead of trying to set others straight with our viewpoint, then we fight for a common cause, our freedom and unity.
Recently, I was listening to someone I did not agree with. Walking in love and unity was more important than trying to prove my point of view. Keeping unity and peace brings blessing not only to us, but those around us.
God blesses unity. Psalm 133:1-3 (NIV) states,
“1. How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!
“2. It is like precious oil poured on the head, running down on the beard, running down on Aaron’s beard down on the collar of his robe.
“3. It is as if the dew of Hermon were falling on Mount Zion.
“For there the Lord bestows his blessing, even life forevermore.”
It is time we go back to what our forefathers did, and look for ways we can unite together. Love those who have a different color of skin, different political view, or thoughts of how we walk in the pandemic. In reality, everyone is trying to figure out COVID-19 and I’m not sure anyone really knows. Things change daily, so we must extend grace and forgiveness to those around us.
Mark 11:25 (NIV) says, “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”
Unforgiveness is bondage, not independence and freedom. We don’t have room for hatred and grudges. I believe we need more unity, which God blesses.
As we walk in our 244th year as a nation, let me encourage you to seek unity, love those around you, and forgive. We need to pull together, not apart. Many in the world, would love to live in a place where they were free. We must value our freedom and one another. Choose to forgive those that have hurt you. When we hold bitterness, hatred, and anger towards others, not only are we not united, but we are far from freedom and independence because we are the ones held captive. Forgiveness sets you free, brings unity, peace and blessings into our lives.
Now more than ever, God is looking for people to partner with Him and bring hope and freedom to our community and nation. I pray we will all work together to truly be the “United” States of America.
---
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com.
