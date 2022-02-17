I realize that by the time you are reading this, the whole Valentine’s Day thing will be a done deal. However, as I write this article over the weekend, the big day is still looming - like a big pink, heart-shaped cloud blotting out the sun and… I’m just kidding. I know that for many, the whole concept of Valentine’s Day is somewhat of a conundrum in that people just don’t know how to embrace the mystery of love. Actually, I’m something of a hopeless romantic. I know this will cause shockwaves of doubt across the Hill Country because of my rugged, Brawny Paper towel guy appearance, but it’s true. When it comes to love, well, I love it. However, love doesn’t always love you back, does it?
My earliest memory of Valentine’s Day is when I was about 11 years old. On most days, if the weather was decent, I would ride my bike about a mile to Friendswood Elementary school. Lots of kids in our neighborhood did too, and one day in early February when I was peddling along and minding my own beeswax, I was suddenly struck by a bolt of lightning. Not a literal bolt, mind you, but it might as well have been because whatever it was, it nearly knocked me off the banana seat and through the sissy bars of my yellow Schwinn Stingray. Right in front of me was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen up close. Actually, she was about 50 yards away, but even at the young age of 11, I had already developed a keen eye for spotting attractive girls. I was gaining on her, and before passing her, I frantically thought of something suave and debonair to say. Something simple such as, “I like your bike,” or “Girl, you sure can ride that bike.” But, at the moment I passed by, I got a little nervous, and what came out was, “You ride a bike like a girl.” Wait, did I say that right? Did I just insult her?
I was so embarrassed that I just blazed on by and avoided eye contact with her for most of the morning. Later, at lunch, I did some covert research, and asked my buddy Brian, who asked his cousin David, who knew a girl, who kept her books three lockers away from another girl, who took piano lessons with Cynthia. “Cynthia,” even today I blush when I hear the name. Like Bambi, I was completely twitterpated, and since the big day was right around the corner, I decided to make her a Valentine’s card. “Hey Mom,” I casually asked over dinner that night. “Do we have any red construction paper, some glitter, glue, and scissors?”
My gentle mother - always discerning and keen in detecting my vulnerability said, “Have you cleaned your room this week?” Empathy runs deep in my family.
Anyway, I worked on my custom Valentine for the rest of the evening, and the next morning I started off for school determined that, come hell or high water, I was going to deliver it to Cynthia. The problem was that we hadn’t actually taken our relationship to the next level of speaking to one another. Even though I would have slain dragons or died trying for the love of this pure maiden, the terror of saying, “Hi Cynthia, I made you this card” was far too much to ask of any mortal man. In the end, I just rode briskly past her, and once I had reached a sufficient lead, I stopped my bike, turned around, looked her in the eye, and put the card on the ground where she would either have to stop and pick it up, or run over the darn thing. I glanced around behind me as I rode on, and my heart leapt when I saw her stop her bike and pick up my card. Success, I was dancing on a cloud, singing in the rain, whatever. In the end, we never got married, and I don’t recall ever gaining the courage to speak to her, but as they say, you never forget your first love, and I was forever smitten with the deadly virus given by the lovebug’s bite.
One of the daunting challenges of Valentine’s Day, for guys anyway, is surviving the embarrassment associated with baring one’s true feelings and vulnerability in front of others. That’s what women want - for guys to make fools of themselves. Even my 19-year-old daughter knows that I will go to great lengths to demonstrate my love for her in front of her friends. Now, understand readers, that I am a cool guy. Heck, I could give you half of my coolness, and still have enough left over. However, when your child becomes a teenager, you lose all of your coolness in their eyes. So, every father has a choice when their daughter starts to become repulsed at the thought of being seen around her dad. You can either mope around in depression for the remainder of her time at home, or you can embrace it, walk like a man, and attempt to retain your dignity in the face of certain humiliation. For this reason, I took it upon myself to sing to her on Valentine’s Day in her school and in her classroom every year from the third grade until she graduated.
At first it was extremely awkward. Wearing his famous white jumpsuit and singing Elvis Presly’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” while holding a teddy bear and a red rose takes a man of grit. By her senior year, though, her friends came to expect it, and I was able to pull off renditions of Barry Manilow with confidence, and even backup singers.
In fact, my wife of 33 years has come to expect some zany demonstration of my affection for her on V-day too. It might come in the form of a poem, or even a group of counselors hitting a knee and doing Tom Cruise’s version of “You’ve Lost That Lovin Feeling” from “Top Gun.”
The cheesier the better, so I say get out there guys. Be creative, make a total fool of yourself for your Valentine, and if you start to get the blues, just turn it into pink.
