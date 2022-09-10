Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept 11, and what a great time to honor those people that forged a path for our families.  

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation provides some great ideas to do just that, as “time together supports the three goals of Grandparents Day: honoring grandparents, sharing love with grandchildren, and helping children learn about their grandparent’s strengths and guidance.” Interview each other with some common questions, such as, “What was one of your favorite family traditions?” “What memorable lesson have you learned from life?” “What is your happiest memory?” and “What was the bravest thing you ever did?” just to name a few.  

