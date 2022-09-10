Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept 11, and what a great time to honor those people that forged a path for our families.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation provides some great ideas to do just that, as “time together supports the three goals of Grandparents Day: honoring grandparents, sharing love with grandchildren, and helping children learn about their grandparent’s strengths and guidance.” Interview each other with some common questions, such as, “What was one of your favorite family traditions?” “What memorable lesson have you learned from life?” “What is your happiest memory?” and “What was the bravest thing you ever did?” just to name a few.
I remember my grandparents so fondly, as they were a big part of every facet of my life growing up. Years ago, my uncle did an interview like this with them and videotaped it. It was so funny at the time to see their reactions, answers, and even their frustration with each other as one thought the other one was not telling the story correctly. I treasure that video and with it, I am reminded of their character, wit, and love. Hearing their voices and seeing their mannerisms reminds me of those good old days and makes me feel like they are right here again. Plus, it is amazing to see parts of those mannerisms I actually see in myself and my siblings. Take some time this week to visit with your grandparents, or spend time with your grandchildren. If your grandparents have passed on, reflect on the many memories that they gave you, and share them with your family to pass on to future generations.
Here, at the Dietert Center, we think celebrations last longer than just a day, so let’s spend the next couple of weeks doing just that. Bring your loved ones to lunch in the Friendship Cafe, or join in on a Club Ed activity with them. If you are missing your grandparent, come have lunch with someone new at the cafe and hear all about their family experiences. Your presence will honor them, and believe me, you will walk away with more than you thought possible.
Reserve your space soon for our free Dynamic Learning Institute Kickoff on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. “The Power – The Texas Grid” will be presented by Gregg Goodnight of the Right Climate Stuff – founded by NASA Engineers. Come learn what is happening with the “grid” and how it affects you, your family, and our community. DLI is a collaboration of Dietert Center Club Ed and Schreiner University.
Classes scheduled for early September include Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care on Sept. 18, College Cooking and More and Learn to Play Bridge on Sept. 10. On Sept. 14, join us for Understanding Dementia, Country Line Dancing, or the Texas Two Step. On Sept. 15, we will host a Fall Prevention Class and another series of Understanding Dementia.
We have two special presentations on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for your reflection and remembrance of 9-11. Leslie Adams will share a poem she wrote and a story about 9-11 called “Seven Plus One Equals Six.” This is a free event for the community.
Our annual “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament which supports our Dementia Care Advocates program is on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Riverhill Country Club. Multiple sponsorship levels are still available, as well as, Memorials or Honorariums of those loved ones that have experienced dementia. For more information, contact Paige Sumner at (830) 792-4044 or paigesumner@dietertcenter.org. You can also register or make a donation online at www.dietertcenter.org. Together, we can assure that our community members have the tools, resources, and support for traveling through the journey of dementia.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program and get you started on the program.
If you are able to drive or catch a ride with a friend, please join us for lunch in the Friendship Cafe and enjoy great food. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Oven Fried Chicken;
• Thursday, Sept. 8 – Smoked Sausage with Peppers and Onions;
• Friday, Sept. 9 – Baked Fish;
• Monday, Sept. 12 – Teriyaki Chicken with Rice;
• Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Smothered Steak with Sauce, and;
• Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Chicken Spaghetti.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.