Kudos to Peterson Hospital for finally putting in place a COVID vaccine mandate for all employees. Hospitals know that vaccinating doctors, nurses, and other care providers is a commonsense measure to protect their patients. All health care workers, by the nature of their profession, should want to protect themselves, their families and above all the patients in their care by receiving the COVID vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services released a study¹ two weeks ago that of the 28,659 deaths from COVID in Texas since the beginning of the year, only 2,200 were fully vaccinated. I am sure that same is true here in Kerrville, of the 134 COVID deaths reported by Peterson Hospital I suspect very few were fully vaccinated. When you add in unvaccinated individuals seeking care at Peterson Hospital, health care workers who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk of infection than any other group, as are their patients.
Thank you to the 73 percent of Peterson Hospital employees who have done their duty in protecting our community. All medically fragile patients will feel much safer entering the hospital, especially those unable to take the COVID vaccine because of an underlying medical condition. I trust the remaining 27 percent of Peterson employees will stand up and do what is right for their patients and our community.
¹ COVID-19 Cases And Deaths by Vaccination Status, Texas Department of State Health Services, Nov. 8, 2021.
– Bill Gimson
Kerrville
