It was early in the morning and I sat in my cozy robe with my hot tea. I was eager to get back to my routine and quiet time after company and the holidays. Every year, I begin the year asking God what He has for me in the new year. As I prayed and listened, I felt like I heard two words, expectancy and wonder.
“Expect what, wonder about what,” I replied to God.
Then I felt like He said the following, “Live in expectancy and wonder of who I will be for you in any situation you encounter. 2021 will be a year of promises fulfilled.”
I was intrigued by the words, and researched them. Expectancy is the state of thinking or hoping that something, especially something pleasant, will happen. The meaning of wonder is a feeling of surprise mingled with admiration, caused by something beautiful, unexpected, unfamiliar, or inexplainable; a desire to be curious to know something.
What did this mean for me and what must I do? I pondered the words and the questions for a while. I knew God was calling me to come closer, come up higher in childlike expectancy, wonder and trust of Him in the new year.
I recalled the look on the faces of Vega and her little friend a few weeks ago. Vega is my granddaughter. My bonus daughter asked her dad, Stephen, and I to dress up like Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. When we arrived to greet the little girls, they were grinning from ear to ear, with eyes as big as saucers, as we descended from the top of the stairs. They couldn’t wait until we got closer. They began to chatter and followed us around the room in amazement and expressed what they wanted. It was the perfect picture of childlike wonder and great expectancy, mingled with surprise and admiration.
What if you and I lived our lives like those little girls in expectancy and wonder each day? Vega totally trusts her parents to provide for her every need. She isn’t concerned about the state of our nation, our president, COVID-19, business difficulties or other world problems. How much fun and delightful each day would be, if we lived wondering and expecting God to show up with provision, help, and gifts for every situation, just like those little girls.
Several scriptures jumped out to confirm trusting, living in expectancy and wonder.
Psalms 37:3 (TPT) states, “Keep trusting in the Lord and do what is right in His eyes. Fix your heart on the promises of God and you will be secure, feasting on His faithfulness.”
Psalms 40:5 (TPT) says, “Oh Lord, our God, no one can compare with You. Such wonderful works and miracles are all found with You! And You think of us all the time with Your countless expressions of love— far exceeding our expectations!”
Over and over in scripture, God instructs us to trust Him. I’ve had my share of disappointments, trials, and adversity. God is a God that is faithful and I will put my expectations in Him in 2021.
Exodus 15:11 tells us, “Who among the gods is like You, Lord? Who is like you—majestic in holiness, awesome in glory, working wonders?”
God is a wonder-working God and this is documented in the Bible over and over. The word is mentioned more than 100 times in scripture. I plan to live each day wondering who He wants to be for me, how He will show up, and live looking for His surprises with admiration.
There is so much going on in our community, state, nation, and the world. Can we be a people that live in 2021 trusting, in expectancy and wonder? I feel these words are not just for me but for others. I plan to fix my heart on these words this year and holding on to God’s promises. Please join me and let me know of your journey with expectancy and wonder in 2021.
---
Kathleen is a Hill Country writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. She can be reached at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com or you can listen to her podcast on kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com and visit her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.