Have you seen the mural on the side of the NAPA Auto Parts store? It faces Pint N Plow Brewing Company and it adds to the ambiance of that block of Clay Street.
My favorite thing about it is, who the art work depicts – Harry Dietert – our founder and namesake. Since the Dietert Center began in that area, it is so appropriate for Harry and his famous car to be memorialized there. I was honored to be a part of the Kerrville Urban Trail System ribbon cutting for the mural along with the one on the Voelkel Building at the other end of Clay Street.
In a recent press release, Jeremy Walther with the Kerrville Urban Trail System stated that KUTS is a non-profit grassroots organization promoting walkability and community vibrancy, cohesion and connection among businesses and people throughout Kerrville. KUTS developed a master concept plan for its pilot trail: Clay South. The master concept plan envisions a transformation of Clay Street between the Depot Square at Schreiner Street and the Kerrville Farmers Market and Heart of the Hills Heritage Center at Water Street to create a vibrant and walkable business district that connects directly to the River Trail.
All of this is in the exact spirit that Harry Dietert envisioned for our community more than 50 years ago for our senior population and what the Dietert Center continues to provide to this day. I think Harry would be driving around in that car with excitement right now.
Not sure if you know this, but we have one of his cars here in our lobby. It is a larger version of his first car depicted in the mural. When we are able to open the building, which is soon I hope, you are welcome to stop by to view this treasure.
Congratulations and thank you to the Kerrville Urban Trail System group of individuals, businesses, organization, and donors of financial and in-kind resources for this project. And thank you so much for including our visionary namesake – Harry Dietert – in such a special way.
This week we also had the opportunity to celebrate a milestone birthday of a very special lady, Debora Groot. She is turning 100 years old and as with many events these days, we joined in on her drive-by celebration. She has been very active in various activities here at the center and one thing I remember fondly is her piano repertoire that she can do on a whim when asked. She sometimes played in the Jam Band when they asked for a special solo. She has played the piano since she was a little girl and it comes back to her in a flash.
Governor Abbott bestowed a special proclamation for Debora which states, “Over the years, in times of war and peace, during difficult economic times and periods of abundance, you have experienced what many of us can only read about. You have made the Lone Star State proud, helping it to become the great land of opportunity that it is today.” What a true testament to this great generation of Texans. Happy Birthday, Debora.
The Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Feb. 3 – BBQ Chicken Breast;
• Thursday, Feb. 4 – Beef Enchiladas;
• Friday, Feb. 5 – Chicken Spaghetti;
• Monday, Feb. 8 – Beef Stroganoff;
• Tuesday, Feb. 9 – Arroz con Pollo, and;
• Wednesday, Feb. 10 – Beef Tips and Mushrooms.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 for questions about our programs and resources.
