I was catching up with my college-age daughter who is a junior at Texas A&M last week, and she informed me that she was taking a road trip with a couple of friends over the weekend.
Of course, being a protective father, this news gave me pause for concern, and I returned serve with a barrage of questions. “Where are you going, who’s driving, is the car mechanically sound, what route are you going to take?” After hanging up, I thought, “great - now I get to worry the whole weekend.”
However, after thinking about it for a spell, my blood pressure and anxiety level returned to a somewhat reasonable level and I texted her to be careful and call if she needed something … anything.
The truth is that I, too, had to experience the thrill of adventure associated with the occasional random road trip. True, that was a long time ago when dinosaurs still roamed the wilderness, and the earth’s crust had just begun to cool, but those were good times, and I think about one of the more memorable road experiences that my friends and I still talk about today.
The year was 1986, and I was a junior at Stephen F. Austin, home of the fighting lumberjacks. My little brother, Colin, was at Wheaton College in northern Illinois, and as a freshman, he had made the football team. I was really proud of him and I was dying to go and watch him play, but there were a few logistical obstacles hindering my ability to catch a game. One of those, of course is that our two schools were more than 1,000 miles apart.
The other big issue was that I couldn’t risk my stellar grade point average by missing classes. In fact, I couldn’t leave Nacogdoches, Texas until after my 2 p.m. Friday class, and I would have to be back in time for my 8 a.m. class on Monday morning.
Therefore, the logistical challenge was to drive for 20 hours straight, make it to the afternoon game, watch the game and then drive 20 hours back.
I knew I couldn’t drive 40 hours on my own, and so I recruited my buddy, Jack Frey, and my roommate, Mark Leuschner, to go along, with the negotiated agreement being that I would spring for genuine Chicago deep dish pizza at a famous bar across the street from Wrigley Field.
We took the back row seats out of Jack’s suburban and replaced them with a double mattress, basically turning our road rig into a driving bed with two front seats. We set one basic ground rule for control of the cassette stereo, in that whoever was driving had veto privilege.
I brought my favorite country albums while Mark brought every song ever recorded by the Beetles, hence my secret plan with Jack to never let Mark drive.
By the way, if my readers are wondering why I’m telling this random story that has nothing to do with anything, you’re missing the point. That’s what college is - a four-year experiment in random happenstance that make no sense.
The first part of the trip was actually enjoyable. Three buddies for life, totally free on the open road. We were a tribunal of troubadours, highwaymen, kings of the interstate, and masters of our destiny. Heck, we even let Mark drive across the red river while singing, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”
The sun rising over the cornfields of Missouri was a spectacular view.
By the time we made it to the Illinois border, we noticed and often commented how one cornfield looks pretty much like another cornfield. I’ll try to give you a written description here. Imagine a big field, I mean a really big field where you can’t see the end of it because the curvature of the earth hides the other side.
Now in your mind’s eye, picture a gazillion rows of corn in this field. That’s pretty much it. Cornfields are great to witness for a while, but the entire state of Illinois is basically one big cornfield that you have to drive through for all of eternity. Jack started making jokes about the corn, and I began to realize that I didn’t like Jack all that much.
Luckily, we made it to the game just in time to watch my brother run onto the field with his helmet gleaming in the sun. After the game, we went into the city so I could keep my promise to get the guys some Chicago style pizza. However, the mood was subdued because each of us had to face a harsh reality - looming like a storm cloud over our souls. We were going to have to drive back home.
Over the next few hours, we didn’t have much to say to one another. Oh, we did make the occasional comment just to lighten the mood like, “If you play one more Beetles song, I’m going to stab you in the neck with a knife and leave your dead corpse in that cornfield,” but for the most part we just kept to ourselves. It was early in the morning when our bedraggled bunch stumbled out of the suburban into the parking lot of our apartment in Nacogdoches. I don’t remember, but I’m pretty sure I skipped class the following morning.
Eventually, the three of us started speaking to one another again, and thanks to the gift of time, we slowly forgot how the entire ordeal nearly cost us our lives. The funny thing is that after 37 years, we’ve even started referring to the event as a fun memory. Go figure.
Have a great week.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
