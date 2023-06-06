Are you a morning person? Me neither. If you are a morning person, please don’t take offense, but you are annoying and until I’ve had my coffee, you should just go away. Morning people have a different kinetic rhythm that is far too vigorous for me to handle until roughly lunchtime. Even when I was a kid, I would wake up, stumble to the kitchen table, pull my breakfast bowl into my chest, wrap my arms around it and stare blankly at the floating shapes that my Crunch Berries made.  

For privacy, I would stand my cereal box up as a makeshift barricade and pretend to concentrate on getting Captain Crunch through the maze and back to his pirate ship. Wisely, my mother knew that I was incapable of registering a complete thought, and therefore she avoided complex questions like, “Did you finish your homework?” until I was ready for primitive cognitive processing.

