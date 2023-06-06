Are you a morning person? Me neither. If you are a morning person, please don’t take offense, but you are annoying and until I’ve had my coffee, you should just go away. Morning people have a different kinetic rhythm that is far too vigorous for me to handle until roughly lunchtime. Even when I was a kid, I would wake up, stumble to the kitchen table, pull my breakfast bowl into my chest, wrap my arms around it and stare blankly at the floating shapes that my Crunch Berries made.
For privacy, I would stand my cereal box up as a makeshift barricade and pretend to concentrate on getting Captain Crunch through the maze and back to his pirate ship. Wisely, my mother knew that I was incapable of registering a complete thought, and therefore she avoided complex questions like, “Did you finish your homework?” until I was ready for primitive cognitive processing.
Now I’m not saying this is a positive attribute for an adult. In fact, I’m sort of embarrassed about it and see it as a manifestation of selfishness. Therefore, I try hard to wake up early and get over it before the rest of the family starts moving.
However, the chief obstacle to this process is that I married a morning person. My wife, Kimberly, likes to wake up, smell the roses, listen to birds chirping, and feel the warmth and glow of love for humanity. She has alarms on her phone that go off every few minutes to remind her about events in her morning routine.
For example, the first alarm is to “wake up,” then comes the “wake up our son” alarm followed by the “make sure his sandwich is made” alarm. Thenceforth, we hear the “make sure the dog is fed” alarm and so on. Now, I know what you’re thinking … why do we have so many alarms? Trust me, I ask the same question every single day, but my wife has her own reasons for this. I don’t know what they are, but it is what it is. Keep in mind that all of these alarms are programmed in her phone as uplifting Christian music. This has tendency to be alarming for me … get it?
Meanwhile, my love for humanity has not exactly kicked into first gear yet. Neither has my adoration of Christian music. For crying out loud, I’m a Christian, and I love people too, but I don’t exactly want to share a Coke and teach the world to sing before 9 a.m. In fact, if I’m honest, each one of these alarms feels like poison-tipped arrows buried in my chest.
Why is that? Am I just a morning monster? Am I so wrapped up in myself that I can’t have a Taster’s Choice moment before brunch? Furthermore, why is it that mornings I get up early for fishing produce the polar opposite effect? On fishing mornings, I vault out of bed and attempt to whistle before I even have a drink of water. Therefore, I can’t just conclude that I’m allergic to mornings like some folks say. Heck, even our dog is a morning person. Henry, our golden retriever, likes to spend the predawn hour of each day staring at me with his big head about 4 inches from my face.
I really enjoy cracking my eyes open every morning and briefly thinking that a sasquatch is about to attack. Anyway, I’m open to suggestions on how to improve my morning mood. Maybe I should just go fishing every day. Hey, come to think of it, that just might work.
