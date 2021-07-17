I decided to walk around the building and ask the staff about what they are hearing and feeling from participants and volunteers coming in to the center.
The descriptive words and comments I heard are optimism, excitement, joy, feeling safe coming into the building, lots of new people coming to see what the center is all about, and we are so glad you are open. That certainly does my heart good. I am so proud of our staff members for welcoming everyone back with a smile and joy in their heart. We have missed everyone. We have been so busy, we actually ran out of summer Club Ed catalogs last week and had to order more. They will be in this week, so if you don’t have yours yet, stop by for a visit and pick one up.
We have a summer intern from Schreiner University and she is getting a lot of great experiences for her class in the fall. Kristina McQueen is loving this experience. Her grandparents are some of our Meals on Wheels volunteers and she used to come in the summers to help them out. Now, she is going on routes herself, exercising with the Fitness Group, Willie’s Yoga, and learning all about cognitive decline illnesses from Peggy in our Dementia Care Advocates program. Her enthusiasm for learning about our seniors and their activities is so heartwarming. Thank you, Kristina, for seeking us out for your class studies.
Reserve your space for the next DLI presentation of the summer on July 20. William Woods, Ph.D. will be sharing “Hemingway’s Cuba” and will focus on Hemingway’s final days in Cuba and include a brief description of a recent trip by Dr. Woods and his Schreiner University students to see Hemingway’s Cuban house and his other famous literary haunts.
The last exciting DLI presentation on July 22, is “Storytelling: A Human Experience.” Kathleen Hudson, Ph.D. will share how storytelling is basic to the human experience, and how we can discover ourselves in the stories we tell. We create narratives of our lives as we live them, telling ourselves and others our stories. Storytelling is not just one activity among many; it is the central thread of being human. Neuroscience points to this through scientific discoveries about the brain, literature shows us the stories of the ages, and our community is a place to share our stories even as we create a community in the sharing. Come join us for this enlightening presentation. You never know what stories you can tell.
Kimberly Torres will be here at 1:30 p.m. on July 22 for a travel presentation about our upcoming trips to the Grand Canyon and the Islands of New England. While the trips are planned in the spring and summer of 2022, now is the time to reserve your spots. These trips will fill up fast. Whether it is Sedona, Ariz. and the Grand Canyon area for six days or Cape Cod including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Island area for seven days, these trips will certainly delight your travel bug. Come hear all the information, so you can make those plans.
Club Ed classes in July include: Windows 10 beginning on July 19 for three sessions; Where There’s a Will, There’s a Probate on July 22; and Climate Change, What is happening? on July 28.
Mahjongg and Bridge have returned and are recruiting players. If you need to work off some of those holiday goodies, come visit our Physical Fitness Club on M-W-F at 8:15 a.m., Yoga with Willie on Tu-Th, Chair Yoga on W-F, or Tai Chi on Mondays.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, July 14 – Chicken, Potato, and Carrot Raisin Salads;
• Thursday, July 15 – Salisbury Steak;
• Friday, July 16 – Pulled Pork Sandwich;
• Monday, July 19 – Country Fried Steak;
• Tuesday, July 20 – Chicken Pita, and;
• Wednesday, July 21 – Texas Quiche.
