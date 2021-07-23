I may have just had a birthday this month (and still milking it by the way), but an even more important birthday is that of the Dietert Center. We turn 52 years old this month.
And what a great 52 years it has been. When Harry Dietert felt the calling to assure that seniors in our community had resources for food and activities in order to thrive, he made sure it would happen. With the support of the Kerrville State Hospital and the KSH Volunteer Services Council, his vision became a reality.
He was able to garner assistance from many community members to help out including Dr. Luther Ross, Pat Ernst, Nell Lenard, Addie Keith, John M. Mosty, Carmen Torres Cortez, Dr. Roy and Celest Farr, Zelma Hardy, Andy and Lorena Paris, Ruth Poehler Pippin, Marjorie Luther, Clara Phillips, and Marie Hurt. Many others have been instrumental over the years to continue to build the great foundation of the organization that we still have today.
In 1969, Pat Ernst, director of Volunteer Services Council of Kerrville State Hospital, applied to the Governor’s Office for a grant from the Federal Older American’s Act, to start a senior center in Kerrville. Harry Dietert purchased the Gracy home at 617 Jefferson Street to house the new center. The goal was to create a place where older citizens could gather to help each other and the community. Today, this service has expanded to include the “younger” seniors as well.
Nell Leonard is attributed for the original name of the organization as the “Dietert Claim” and the volunteers were named “Prospectors” who pan out loneliness, boredom and isolation; seek out the gold of service, recreation, and fellowship – for the gold of their “Golden Years.”
Who can remember the “Prairie Schooner?” It was the station wagon that provided transportation services in 1969 and then began delivering the meals to homebound seniors beginning in 1970.
Addie Keith was instrumental in starting the Meals on Wheels program and delivered 191 meals that first month.
She would be so happy to know that we are now delivering close to 6,000 meals per month to our seniors.
Activities were in full swing in 1970 and included Good Books, Spanish class, Quilting, Sewing, Senior Chorus, Genealogy, Woodworking, Leather Craft, Gardening and Toy Repair. Some of those classes are still provided weekly at the center.
What a great history we have, and that was only the beginning. We are continuing the mission and vision of those great people every single day.
The July 20 DLI presentation was William Woods, Ph.D. who shared “Hemingway’s Cuba” and focused on Hemingway’s final days in Cuba, including a brief description of a recent trip by Dr. Woods and his Schreiner University students to see Hemingway’s Cuban house and his other famous literary haunts.
The last DLI presentation, “Storytelling: A Human Experience” is on Thursday, July 22. Kathleen Hudson, Ph.D. will share how storytelling is basic to the human experience, and how we can discover ourselves in the stories we tell. We create narratives of our lives as we live them, telling ourselves and others our stories.
Kimberly Torres will be here at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, on July 22 for a travel presentation about our upcoming trips to the Grand Canyon and the islands of New England. These trips book up fast, so come hear all about it.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, July 21 – Texas Quiche;
• Thursday, July 22 – BBQ Pork Riblet;
• Friday, July 23 – Chicken Tenders & Gravy;
• Monday, July 26 – Beef Tips and Gravy;
• Tuesday, July 27 – Hamburger, and;
• Wednesday, July 28 – Lemon Pepper Fish.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
