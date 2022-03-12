In my entire life, I don’t think I’ve ever completed a plan ... a plan being “Plan A.” I’m more of a “Plan B” kind of guy. Maybe you can relate.
I mean how often does a plan work exactly the way you want? For me, Plan B comes into play in every facet of my existence. Family, careers, holidays, vacations, you name it, and I have a have a story where things just went in a different direction from the original blueprint.
The funny thing is that Plan B”ends up being okay, maybe even better than the original idea.
For example, when I was a teacher at Hal Peterson Middle School, having to rearrange my lesson plan was a daily occurrence. In fact, any middle-school teacher worthy of the title will tell you that if you don’t have a Plan B ready to go at a moment’s notice, you’re doomed. Now don’t confuse the concept of Plan B with “Winging It.” Although winging it has its value, you just can’t have no plan at all and wing it through life. Trust me, because I’ve tried many times to just wing it, and the outcome is generally regretful and sometimes even dangerous.
A couple of years ago, I had to drive to New Mexico for a conference. I was getting started later than I wanted, but I thought I’d just drive west until I got tired, and then get a hotel room. I did get tired after crossing the state line, but it wasn’t until Fort Sumner that I found a room at a motel owned by a character named “Buck.”
If you’ve never been to Fort Sumner, New Mexico, it is famous, or maybe I should say infamous, for being the town where Billy the Kid was actually killed. That night, it sounded like his killer, Sheriff Pat Garrett, was still running around town shooting old Billy’s posse.
No, I’m not kidding, this is a true story. So, instead of waiting around for someone to end my existence, I opted for Plan B. Grabbing my stuff, and making a mad dash for my truck, I left Fort Sumner behind and drove another three hours until I got to more civilized surroundings.
Fishing is one of those things where Plan B happens so frequently that I’ve learned that having a Plan A isn’t even worth the effort. I could set a ridiculous unrealistic goal of waking up at 4 a.m., launching the boat by 5 a.m., getting to my favorite secret honey-hole by dawn, catching my limit of trout, and back in the cabin with a hot shower by noon.
However, I’ve learned through countless experiences that Plan B is the more likely outcome. Here is a more appropriate timeline for the day;
4 a.m. – Alarm goes off;
5:22 a.m. – Wake up;
5:52 a.m. – Get to boat launch;
6:15 a.m. – Get to boat launch; again after going back to cabin for boat plug;
7:35 a.m. – Get to secret honey-hole, which 56 other boats have already gotten to;
8:30 a.m. – Get to another place where other boats have already been, but left for my secret honey-hole;
… and so on until I finally get my shower by dark-thirty, completely exhausted.
In the end, it’s all good. I’ve learned to expect the unexpected and take life one moment at a time. I’ve also learned to smell the roses, figuratively speaking, and be content with my circumstances.
One of my favorite old movies is the classic Disney film, “Old Yeller.” There’s a scene at the end of the movie that I like to think about from time-to-time. Young Travis has already had to shoot his beloved dog and has just finished burying him when his father walks up. Travis asks his Pa how he’d ever be able to forget Old Yeller. His wise father says, and I’m paraphrasing here, “Well, I guess it’s something you don’t even want to forget. Life’s like that sometimes. For no particular reason, life just knocks you to the ground so hard you feel like your insides is gonna bust wide open. But, it’s not always like that son. Sometimes life is mighty fine, and you can’t waste the good parts worrying about the bad ones. That makes it all bad. So, I’ll tell you a trick I’ve learned- when you look for something good to take the place of something bad, as a general rule you can find it.”
You see what I mean? There’s always Plan B.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.