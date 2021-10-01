You don’t want to miss the next DLI session on Oct. 5 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Dietert Center. Peggy Pilkenton, RN and our Dementia Care Advocates Coordinator, will share beneficial information about Cognitive Reserve: Keeping Your Brain Strong. A robust cognitive reserve can help you function better and longer when exposed to unexpected, stressful life events and can reduce your risk of cognitive decline.
Evidence shows that the amount of one’s cognitive reserve is modifiable through performance of mentally and physically stimulating activities. Join us to learn how to assess your current cognitive reserve and identify ways you can increase it no matter what age you are. Research in this field began in the late 1980’s and has since shown that people with greater cognitive reserve are better able to cope with age related brain changes and minimize symptoms of degenerative brain issues often associated with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries or stroke.
Peggy will also be providing a great information series including: Understanding Dementia on Oct. 6, Managing Difficult Behaviors on Oct. 13, and Coping Skills for Caregivers on Oct. 20. If you, or someone you love is experiencing this journey of life, now is the time to get some much needed information, guidance, and support.
Other classes and activities are in full swing and include, What Do Fossils Tell Us? on Sept. 29, Zumba Gold & Stretch and Flex Aqua at the Center For Fitness on several dates, Texas Hunter Education on Oct. 2, Next Step Computer on Oct. 4, Poker-A Winnable Game on Oct. 5, Belly Dance on Oct. 7, Instant Piano & Guitar on Oct. 15 and Texas License to Carry on Oct. 23.
A new fun class for those Halloween lovers, is the Wolfshager Hexenbrut Witches Dance, which has three sessions on Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 29. This Witches Dance was started in Germany, danced to a pop song, and is now performed all over the world. Bring a broom, wear workout gear, and come learn how to shake your bacon. At the end of the course, the instructor will put together a Flash Mob for Halloween. The class will run over three weeks and is open to everyone 16 years and over. The participants will repeat the dance in each class, so you will get to practice and learn the entire sequence cohesively if you attend more than one class. Come join in on the fun and try something new. I can’t wait to see this one in action. I googled it, and it looks like the participants are having a great time.
Check out the catalog for additional activities, games, and classes for your entertainment and education. If you haven’t received yours in the mail, swing by the center to pick one up or visit our website, www.dietertcenter.org or www.club ed.net.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and are in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our volunteers are delivering close to 300 meals per day in Kerr County and we always have room to include more. A warm meal and a friendly smile is priceless.
Thinking about Thanksgiving yet? Keep in mind that you can order pies for your celebration from Dietert and save you some time in the kitchen. After all, Thanksgiving is about family and friends. So, let us do some baking for you, so you can spend time visiting.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 – Hawaiian Chicken;
• Thursday, Sept. 30 – Salisbury Steak with Sauce;
• Friday, Oct. 1 – Creole Baked Chicken with Cheese Grits;
• Monday, Oct. 4 – Santa Fe Pork Stew;
• Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Chicken Mole, and;
• Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Oven Roasted Turkey with Gravy.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
Dietert is a HPMS & BT Wilson Shoe Drive Collection site again this year. You can drop off new or gently used shoes at our front lobby. A donation per pound by Funds2Orgs will be given to the schools. The shoes are then sent to developing countries. Last year, Dietert was one of the top collection sites, so let’s do that again.
