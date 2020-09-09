Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link (PAL) units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program.
We have started a few classes and activities and the reception has been great. My feeling of gratitude this week is for the sweet, caring, loving participants that have weathered this storm with us so graciously. Unfortunately some classes are not starting yet, but you can still sign up, cross your fingers, and we will let you know if they are a go or on hold for a little while longer. Social distancing is required for all activities and classes. Give us a call at 792-4044 for more information or sign up online at www.dietertcenter.org or www. clubed.net.
Our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament is this weekend…Saturday the 12th to be exact. We will be at Riverhill Club and we hope to see you there. Thank you, Schreiner University, for sponsoring a great box lunch to get the players started and our Beverage Cart sponsors, Republic Services and Embrace Hospice, for making sure your cold beverages are available as well. Special thanks to Matt and Jennifer at Riverhill for helping us provide a great tournament.
We have sponsorship opportunities still available and room for individual players or teams of four as well. If you are a golfer, don’t stay cooped up right now as we will be following CDC guidelines and some fresh air will do everybody some good. I’ll report next week on all the fun.
This tournament benefits our Dementia Care Advocates program which provides much needed educational trainings and support groups for those experiencing cognitive changes along with their loved ones and caregivers. Our program coordinator, Peggy Pilkenton, RN provides the curriculum and facilitates the small group classes so that everyone can have a better understanding of what Dementia is. So many lives are affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another.
The Dietert Center is committed to making sure that these classes and support groups continue, especially during this pandemic. It is needed now, more than ever.
If you would like to support the tournament or our Dementia Care Advocates program by sponsorship or contribution, please check out the event information on our website www.dietertcenter.org or give Tara LaMontia a call at 792-4044 x 240. Help us keep this wonderful program going strong, so that we are able to continue supporting those in our community that are living through this difficult chapter of life.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café has been going great the past couple of weeks. We will continue to offer this service until we are able to open up our dining room. If you are 60 years or older, stop by Monday-Friday 11:30-12:30 to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.00.
The menu for next week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Country Fried Steak;
• Thursday, Sept. 10 - Shepherd’s Pie;
• Friday, Sept. 11 - Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole;
• Monday, Sept. 14 - Peppered Beef Tips;
• Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Citrus Baked Chicken. YUM YUM!
If you need information about our Personal Alert Link (PAL) program, Medical Lending needs or the Call Reassurance program, just give us a call.
If you, or someone you know (age 60-plus) needs meals delivered, please call Bethanie Miller, MOW coordinator at 896-8117 for more information. The personal contact from our MOW volunteers is an added plus to the great food.
Call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions.
