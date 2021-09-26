“Run, run, run, that is all I seem to do,” I thought. “Run over to help mom and dad, run to work, run home to get dinner, run to pick up Price and go to basketball games, run to church, run to the grocery store, and in the meantime, kiss my husband and try to be a good wife,” my mind continued.
Mom’s health began to decline and we found out she had a rare auto-immune disease that had settled in her brain. We were only six months into her nine-year battle and God was gracious to not let me know how long this caregiving season would last.
My father began to look to me to fill in gaps of mom’s household duties. They had been married for almost 50 years and my mother had been his trophy bride and had not only taken care of all the household chores, but looked good doing them.
I was working full time in social work and ministry, had two kids in college and my youngest was in middle school and playing several sports. My husband worked in another city and had a 60-mile commute, so most of the shuttling of my youngest son, was my responsibility.
One day, a good friend walked into my office. “Kathleen, you don’t look like yourself,” she said. “Can I help in any way,” she continued. I began to tell her everything I was trying to manage and expressed that I just did not know how I was going to continue the hectic pace. It was hard emotionally to watch my mother’s decline and it was taking its toll on me.
“Kathleen, you need to ask God what is your responsibility and what is false responsibility,” she lovingly said to me. Her words were confusing at first, however, in my heart, I knew she was right. We talked awhile and then she left.
I began to pray for God to show me what was my God-given responsibility and what was false responsibility I had put on myself, or let others put on me.
People need boundaries to protect what they love and is important to them. Boundaries define what is my responsibility and what is someone else’s responsibility. In my life, I had taken on responsibility that was my father’s.
God was faithful to show me how to set boundaries and get my life in order. My first responsibility was to my husband. I had covenant relationship with him. I also had a God-given responsibility to raise my children. Then came the ministry I knew I was called to. All of those had to come before my parents.
After much prayer, I knew what I had to do. I went to my parent’s home and told them I wanted to talk to them.
“Mom and Dad, I love you dearly. Going forward, this is what I will and will not do,” I said. “I will go to all mom’s doctor’s appointments because her illness is complicated and you need help. I will manage her medication and will be on call when you have an emergency,” I continued. “I will not come and do laundry or clean your house any longer. Dad, you will have to hire a full-time or part-time caregiver and I will be happy to train them,” I said.
“Mom, I will not leave work to give you medicine anymore. You need medicine and if you choose not to take your medication from Dad or the caregiver, you are choosing to die,” I said with a firm voice. “If you die, I will miss you, but I know you will be with Jesus,” I calmly stated.
I finished what I had to say, went and gave each of them a kiss, walked out of the door, and I felt like a ton of bricks dropped off of my shoulders. I cried tears of relief, knowing I had left things in the hands of God. I had to trust Him to take care of my parents and knew my first responsibility was to take care of my husband and children.
The conversation with my parents was one of the most difficult conversations I ever had with them, and little did I know those brief words laid a foundation for the next nine years of my mother’s illness.
The days after our conversation were strained but dad finally hired full-time help. Mom began to take her medicine from the caregivers. I made sure they did their job, went to countless doctor’s appointments, took notes, was an advocate for my mom, and weekly filled prescriptions.
I learned a lot about boundaries in that season of my life. I am thankful I put my husband and children ahead of the relationship with my parents in 2003. Little did I know, my husband had only six years left on this earth. My kids are grown and the long sweet days of parenting are over. My dad and I worked beautifully together to manage mom’s health, I have treasured memories and no regrets.
---
Kathleen Maxwell is a native of the Hill Country, a writer and speaker. She is passionate about helping others discover the joy of walking with God. She will lead a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at The Kroc Center. To register or for details, contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief” at www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.