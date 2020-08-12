To the editor:
Once again I would like to suggest to the City of Kerrville a tourist/educational idea that the city could look into creating.
Up in Fredericksburg is a wonderful Historical Museum dedicated to The War in the Pacific during WWII. This Museum tells the outstanding story of brave men and women, in a well thought out historical format with wonderful displays, documents, artifacts and visual media. Plus, this same museum has an over-abundance of artifacts hidden away in storage.
Kerrville ought to look into something similar but yet not a duplicate of that idea. A google search will show there aren't too many museums dedicated to the CBI Theater of operations of WWII. CBI stands for China-Burma-India. This area of operations has become known as the "Forgotten Theater," yet, a very large amount of Americans served there during the war.
Another "Forgotten" group of American Veterans also served in the Middle East in Iran and Iraq during WWII, known as the Persian Command, who provided a very large service transporting Lend-Lease equipment to the Soviet Union during the war. (They even built a railroad through the desert.)
Maybe a facility in Kerrville brought up by our City Council could be looked into with a partnership from Fredericksburg, that could create jobs, and more tourist interest in Kerrville.
– Joe Fields
Kerrville
