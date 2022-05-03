Isn’t this a great week? By the way, that rumble that you hear outside is called thunder. It is preceded by lightning, just in case you forgot.
The Kerrs are definitely dog people. We’ve had cats too, but they don’t have names, and we didn’t have much in common. A good dog, on the other hand … well they don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing. After my wife and I said our vows nearly 34 years ago, it wasn’t long before we had a dog - a golden retriever that we named “Mason.” I remember trying to pick him out of a hyperactive mass of golden puppy fur squirming around in a plastic kiddy pool. An article we read somewhere said to pick a dog that was sort of an in betweener on temperament. Not the one constantly barking and chewing up the others, and not the one sleeping in the corner, but one that just sort of hung with the crowd. We wanted a male, and after a few moments of observation, we fell in love with an alert but curious little guy on the side of the pool.
We had no children yet, so Mason filled the role neatly. Heck, he was our child. He went everywhere with us, watched our favorite TV shows, slept with us … he was the ultimate pal. I remember taking him swimming in a creek behind the house, and Mason would dive for rocks and bring them to his collection by the porch. Whenever my wife cried during a sad movie Mason would crawl up in her lap and console her. He was smart too. Mason could say more with one raised eyebrow than most people could say in a paragraph. We had Mason for 9 years. He stuck around long enough to look after our actual first-born child, and after fulfilling his role as family guardian, he went to doggy Heaven. His favorite place to be was in the bed of my pickup, and with his head in my lap, the veterinarian put him to sleep. To date, it was still one of my darkest days. He is buried beside a windmill on the highest point of Gillespie County, where he can perpetually watch over the land like the Lion King he was.
Since then, we have owned many other dogs of various bloodlines. Of course, compared to Mason, none of them have really panned out as a qualified member of the family. In fact, since we have ultimately given most of them away, we often joke around by calling our family’s pet ownership experiments as a dog placement service. Here is a brief narrative of those failed canine tryouts.
Millie - Actually, she was another golden retriever that we bought as a girlfiend for Mason. She was okay, but living in the country, she would hunt all night, and when we went to work in the morning, we’d have to step over whatever autopsy Millie had drug onto our porch during the night. After Mason left us, Millie didn’t last long.
Maggie - Another golden. Maggie was a decent dog by most folks standards, but she just wasn’t Mason, so we found a ranch for her to live and run on. I believe she lived a full and rich life, so no harm/no foul.
Scout - Our fourth golden. Scout was the prettiest dog we ever had. We had just moved to my new camp job, and thought we’d like watching Scout swim the Frio, and roam the 2,000-acre ranch we had the privilege of living on. Only one problem - he had (how can I say this tactfully) an awful habit of exposing himself to every guest at camp. Since my job required me to greet incoming groups coming to camp for retreats, it just didn’t work out. Ask Dr. Joe Taylor of Southern Oaks Church if you don’t believe me. As I recall, he had to counsel some of his flock as a direct result of Scout’s behavior.
Happy - A highly trained black Labrador Retriever that we were given as a retired disability work dog. Happy was worth $25,000. I kid you not. He responded to 25 commands, carried the groceries, fetched the remote, and basically had more skills than my own kids. One would think that Happy would make the ultimate pet, but unfortunately, we found that Happy just wasn’t a dog. In fact, he was sort of a psychotic human. Every morning that we had Happy, I’d wake up to panting hot breath, and two big eyes about three inches from my face waiting to be given a command. To tell the truth, it got sort of annoying, as he was just incapable of relaxing. We eventually placed Happy with a special education classroom in Boerne where he comforted kids with disabilities.
Deets - Not wanting to give up on owning a lab, we found a yellow version that looked and acted very much like the Disney canine actor in Old Yeller. However, our youngest child, Gideon, was just learning to walk, and Deets ran him over like a bowling pin 20 times a day. They say that Labs calm down after a couple of years, but we didn’t think Gideon would survive that long. So - he was gone.
Taco - A mutt rescued from the streets of Leakey, TX. Taco was a really cute puppy. He had one ear that stood erect, and one that flopped over like a taco shell. Then he got older and way less cute. Plus, we couldn’t get him potty trained, so he’s gone too.
Now I know what you’re thinking - that maybe we’re just not the dog people we thought we were, but that is not true. It’s just that the Kerr clan thrives on team chemistry, and all those other dogs just didn’t have the “it” factor. That is until Henry came along.
We’ve held on to Henry for four years now, and so I guess he’s made the cut and broken the cycle. He’s a golden too so I guess we had to return to our roots in order to get it right. Henry loves to romp, and makes friends easily. In fact, if a robber ever broke into our home when we were away, I bet Henry would help him find the silver. (That was a joke, and if you are a potential robber reading this, don’t bother because we don’t have any silver, and you would be disappointed from the haul you take from us.)
Drop a message and tell me know about your favorite non-human member of the family.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.