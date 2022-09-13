Raise your hand if you like fall. Of course you do. Now put your hand down, because someone’s going to see you and think you have a question. What’s not to like ... Football, cool weather, autumn leaves, hunting season, football. When I walk out the front door, I can smell it. Change is in the air, and the Hill Country is one fine place to live in the fall.

The transition doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t just wake up one morning after the dog days of summer and start looking for sweaters and jackets. Shorts and T-shirts are still standard attire here in South Texas. In fact, down here, the months of September and October are not all that “fallish.” We still get temperatures in the mid-90s. We do get the occasional cool front that surprises everyone with a little frost on the pumpkin, but that only lasts a couple of days, and then it’s back to the heat. I guess that’s okay. As a talented procrastinator, I need the time to adjust. I’m still getting used to kids back in school, helping with homework and driving all over the state to watch football.

