Raise your hand if you like fall. Of course you do. Now put your hand down, because someone’s going to see you and think you have a question. What’s not to like ... Football, cool weather, autumn leaves, hunting season, football. When I walk out the front door, I can smell it. Change is in the air, and the Hill Country is one fine place to live in the fall.
The transition doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t just wake up one morning after the dog days of summer and start looking for sweaters and jackets. Shorts and T-shirts are still standard attire here in South Texas. In fact, down here, the months of September and October are not all that “fallish.” We still get temperatures in the mid-90s. We do get the occasional cool front that surprises everyone with a little frost on the pumpkin, but that only lasts a couple of days, and then it’s back to the heat. I guess that’s okay. As a talented procrastinator, I need the time to adjust. I’m still getting used to kids back in school, helping with homework and driving all over the state to watch football.
My youngest son, Gideon, asks for help on his math homework every night, and he’s in the eighth grade, so how hard can it be right? Now, I have a college degree and have spent many years as a public educator, but I don’t remember junior high math being so difficult to grasp. Heck, I got a “68” on his last assignment. By the way, if you want to be honest when your kid asks you if they will ever actually use the math they are learning, the truthful response is, “Nope.” I mean seriously, can’t we just do away with these pesky and irrelevant word problems? Here’s one from last night; “Three fourths of students in your classroom listen to rap music only. Two thirds of these students are boys. What fraction of students in your class are boys who listen to rap music only?” The best answer I can come up with is that rap doesn’t even qualify as music.
Anyway, back to the real purpose of this article, which is transition into fall, and what would fall be without football? For my family, it’s the only sport that really matters. Sure, we follow the Spurs if they make it into the playoffs. We’re vaguely aware of who makes it to the world series, but we don’t think baseball is America’s game. No, for the Kerrs, football is king. I’m talkin’ smash-mouth, American rules, blitz the quarterback football. It’s not just a game. Checkers is a game. Football is a metaphor for life. Oh, the drama of 4th and goal to go, the struggle, the Aggies vs. the whoevers on a brilliant fall day in front of 100,000 screaming fans. You feeling it yet? What’s that? You think it’s dysfunctional? Too much testosterone you say? Well then you are a wimp, and you should drop down and give me 20 just for disagreeing with me. This is Texas, man, and in Texas, blood makes the grass grow. Football is king.
On a more serious note, I don’t fully understand the scientific reasoning, but I’m quite certain that you can see and hear farther in the fall than you can in the summer months. Every now and then, I find myself on a spot of high ground on the ranch where I work and there is not a single man-made sound. The silence is deafening, and God is almost audible in the stillness. For me, during these peaceful moments, there is wonder in the expanse of His creation, and I am thankful to witness it.
For now, I’m still walking around in shorts, sandals, visor and the traditional fishing shirt. However, I have located my jackets and coats and I’m ready for a chance to wear them while sipping a pumpkin spiced latte.
