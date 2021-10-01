by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
It’s only a short 12 months until Schreiner University begins its 100th anniversary year. It began to feel very real to me this last weekend, at our annual Family Day and TexFest weekend, as I listened to our Cooper Lecturer. Dr. Tim Summerlin, President Emeritus of Schreiner. He talked about Schreiner’s founders. He talked about Charles Schreiner, of course, but also about Jim Delaney, Andy Edington, and Sam Junkin – all former presidents of Schreiner Institute and College—along with “founders” from our more recent past, too, including individuals like Bob Trull and Royce Faulkner who have impacted Schreiner in extraordinary ways.
Dr. Summerlin is writing a history of Schreiner for the Centennial, and if his presentation on Saturday is anything like the book, then we should all look forward to reading it. His is one of three books being planned for publication during our Centennial Celebration; a second book will be written about Charles Schreiner, and a third book will profile Schreiner alums.
And earlier today I received an email from Dr. Don Frazier who is preparing a Centennial excursion to the Alsace region of France, the birthplace of Charles Schreiner. He will lead a small group to Alsace in summer 2022 (assuming international travel is back) to scout all the best sites, and we will invite all who want to participate in the official summer 2023 trip early next fall semester. The countdown has begun.
Also, we eagerly are awaiting news of a Schreiner opus we have commissioned to be performed on the school’s official anniversary date: Sept. 18, 2023. We have much planning to do before all the details are finalized, but we know that the composer is well into the project, and we dream about a gorgeous September evening with all of us gathered on the intramural lawn in front of the Cailloux Campus Activities Center listening to the Symphony of the Hills play the inaugural performance of this opus.
If you have seen our vans and buses around town, then you have probably noticed our 100th anniversary insignia on the side. Look for much more branding to mark the 100th in the days ahead. Our athletic teams will begin to wear Centennial patches on their uniforms, and we hope to see people throughout the Hill Country wearing our Schreiner tartan (available for purchase on campus in Schreiner Outfitters).
We have a time capsule to open and another to leave for those who come after us. We are working with the Museum of Western Art in hopes of organizing an exhibition from the University’s permanent collection. And, as always, there will be lectures and plays and discussions and performances. The countdown is most definitely underway.
Of course, we are not only celebrating the end of our first 100 years; we also are celebrating the beginning of our second 100 years.
That means as soon as we awake from our celebrations on Sept. 18, we will begin to imagine new traditions to carry us to our 200th anniversary in 2123. A committee already has been convened to envision new mottos, marks, rituals, and plans for our 101st year and the 99 after it.
Perhaps there is a very young someone among us right now who will remember then, “I was alive when Schreiner celebrated its 100th anniversary.”
One hundred years matter. A centennial speaks to the steadfastness of the enterprise and the clear vision of the founders.
It reflects the commitment of hundreds and thousands of students and employees to keep the institution moving forward. It reminds us that – in this world of limited time offers and products meant to become irrelevant overnight – some things endure. Let the countdown begin!
