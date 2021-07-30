This summer has gone by really fast. Before we know it, the kids will be back in school and we will be getting ready for cooler weather.
Maybe, cooler weather that is. We have been so blessed this summer with the weather, but we are in for some days of heat.
Funny, how we think the high 80’s or 90’s are cooler. Remember, we have great air conditioning here at the Dietert Center and have also lots of activities to keep you busy.
We have classes scheduled in August to do just that. Done in a Day Art is a great way to start on Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. When you leave you will take a completed piece of art home with you.
Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care on Aug. 12, Medicare 101-What it’s all About! on Aug. 19, Getting a Puppy on Aug. 19, Estate Planning 101 on Aug. 26, Coronavirus Vaccines Education on Aug. 25, and Texas Hunter Education for two days on Aug. 28-29.
Don’t forget that we also have weekly classes, activities, and support groups to fill your time as well. Whether it is art, exercise, music, dancing, educational or emotional support, we have what you need.
In fact, we have a new support group for those with hearing disabilities starting on Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m. Gayle Raif will facilitate this group on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
The Butt-Holdsworth Library will have library information to share on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in the Dietert Center front lobby.
Come visit about what the library has to offer and some possible new programs on the horizon.
I am excited to announce that we have two new staff members joining our Dietert family.
B.K. Gamble is joining us to provide administration support. She is a former Dietert Center Board member and comes with a wealth of experience in non-profit operations.
Paige Williams Sumner is joining us as our director of Philanthropy. She will be leading our development, marketing, and special event projects for the center. She too comes with a wealth of information in non-profit experience and is happy to be in Kerrville close to her parents, Brenda and Bryant Williams. She has a passion about our mission and is looking forward to learning all about what we do here.
In fact, we are getting her busy quickly, as her first project is our annual Golf Tournament. which benefits our Dementia Care Advocate programs. It will be on Sept. 11 at River Hill Country Club. If you are interested in playing, sponsoring, or honoring a loved one that has experienced dementia or cognitive decline, please give her a call to find out more. We had a great time last year, and this year is shaping up to be a great one as well. You can register for any option on our website or call for more information.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
Last week, staff called me and said, “You have got to come see this!” I hurried down to the dining room and, to my delight, we had a full house. It was so great to see everyone laughing, talking, and spending time with others, plus eating. The food was great and I saw lots of clean plates, so that was a sure sign. Come have lunch with us.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, July 28 – Lemon Pepper Fish;
• Thursday, July 29 – Honey Garlic Chicken;
• Friday, July 30 – Ham and Scalloped Potatoes;
• Monday, Aug. 2 – BBQ Baked Chicken;
• Tuesday, Aug. 3 – Italian Beef and Pasta, and;
• Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Green Chili Pork
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.