To the editor:
The numbers are shocking: 93,000 people are on the waiting list to get a kidney transplant from a deceased donor. 8,300 Texans are on that waiting list. Every day 13 people will die waiting for a kidney. The key to reducing that number is increasing Living Donor transplants.
Insurance companies have been denying coverage, increasing premiums, and taking other adverse actions against individuals with respect to life, disability, and long-term care insurance policies simply because those individuals are living organ donors. Such practices create a disincentive for individuals to become living organ donors and impedes the ability to reduce the waiting list numbers.
After contacting Representative Murr's office regarding a legislative change to address this issue, Representative Andrew Murr (R) authored House Bill 317, the Texas Living Organ Donor Act. H.B. 317 protects living organ donors from discriminatory insurance practices. I witnessed firsthand his ability to negotiate with key insurance entities in the state to garner support.
Through these efforts, the bill passed unanimously on votes in both the House and Senate and was signed into law effective Sept. 1, 2021.
I have had my brother’s kidney for 35 years, I know what it means to have a “living donor transplant.” Thank you, Representative Murr for taking the FEAR out of being a “living organ donor.” Working with you and your staff was truly a blessing.
– Kent Bressler,
Kerrville
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected each town and neighborhood in our district, and we need leaders in office who can find solutions for the challenges ahead. Our community physicians are facing more regulations as they provide routine care for their patients. Insurance companies are undercutting physician payment while narrowing plan networks for their patients, further widening the gap in access to care.
Luckily, physicians and patient-care advocates have a voice in the Texas Legislature with Representative Andrew Murr. Representative Murr is running for reelection to continue his great work for Texas House District 53. He has been a staunch supporter of improving rural health care and making sure our neighbors have increased access to the highest quality of care.
As an anesthesiologist who practiced for 33 years, I support Representative Murr. He has been a fierce advocate for medicine as health care lately has been front and center in the Texas Legislature. Early in the pandemic, he worked with our hospitals and assisted-living communities to secure and distribute PPE and other resources.
He also worked to obtain a fair payment rate for physicians in our district, preventing facilities from closing and the need for us to travel outside our area to see physicians.
We need legislators like Andrew Murr in office because he understands our district’s needs and the challenges ahead. We need experienced leadership in the Texas Legislature, and we have that and more in Representative Murr.
– Scott Kercheville, MD
Anesthesiologist (Retired)
Vanderpool, Texas
