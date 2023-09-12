What does rest in God’s love and peace look like in a world where there is little peace, constant change and stress? I have learned that there is power in guarding my rest and peace so I can walk in the challenges of life. Rest is a weapon that helps us combat stressful situations.

Whenever there is a crisis, how we view God in the change, loss, or trial is critical to our heart being at rest and peace. If we see Him as bigger than our obstacle and close by us, our heart can rest in the difficult situation.

