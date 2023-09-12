What does rest in God’s love and peace look like in a world where there is little peace, constant change and stress? I have learned that there is power in guarding my rest and peace so I can walk in the challenges of life. Rest is a weapon that helps us combat stressful situations.
Whenever there is a crisis, how we view God in the change, loss, or trial is critical to our heart being at rest and peace. If we see Him as bigger than our obstacle and close by us, our heart can rest in the difficult situation.
Our stability and security cannot be rooted in our circumstances or people. Circumstances are totally unpredictable and even the best people in our lives let us down and can leave us.
A number of years ago, my husband and I were visiting and I stated, “My life does not look anything like it did a few years ago. My job is different, the man I’m married to is different, my kids are all on their own now and both my parents are gone. I’ve gone from being married 30 years, to being a widow, adjusting to single life, losing my parents and now I’m trying to figure out my new husband.” During this time, God was teaching me a lot about resting in Him and guarding my peace.
Matthew 11:28 (TPT) says, “Are you weary, carrying a heavy burden? Then come to Me. I will refresh your life, for I am your oasis. Simply join your life to Mine. Learn My ways and you’ll discover that I am gentle, humble, easy to please. You will find refreshment and rest in Me.” Jesus offers us an invitation that we can either accept or reject.
Many times, it is easy to look at challenges as the enemy, instead of something that can draw us closer to God. We can always dump our burdens on Jesus, let go of what we can’t control, and rest.
That doesn’t mean we quit doing things, it means we don’t carry the burden. When we rest, it brings out the beauty within us.
Submitting to where we are in life isn’t always easy or fun, but we can find rest when we adjust our thinking and trust God in the journey. One of my prayers in this season of my life is, “God, align my thinking and my heart with Yours.” If we simply look at the hardship, we can become disheartened. We must find the good and what we gain in the trial, and command our heart to rest in God’s love for us.
Zephaniah 3:17 (NIV) says, “The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in His love He will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.”
In the trials I have experienced, I have come to a place of learning to rest in His love for me.
God delights in His kids. His love for us is constant and unconditional, keeps us steady when waves of change or grief rock the calm waters of our lives.
Will you join me in resting in His love and delight for you? He delights in in being with you and holding you close in the changes of life. Let me encourage you to grab the power that is yours and rest in His love and peace.
God has been so faithful to hold me in His arms and His arms are big enough to hold you, too.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native of the Hill Country, a podcaster, author, writer and speaker. Contact her by e-mailing kathleenmaxwell 1@gmail.com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” or listen to her podcast on her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
