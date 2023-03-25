Have you ever said something and immediately thought to yourself, “Why did I say that?”

I have certainly done that too many times in my life. I remember when I was a little girl, I got in trouble at school one day, because I told someone in the lunch line they smelled bad. It was the truth, but unfortunately, it caused more harm than good.

