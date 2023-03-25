Have you ever said something and immediately thought to yourself, “Why did I say that?”
I have certainly done that too many times in my life. I remember when I was a little girl, I got in trouble at school one day, because I told someone in the lunch line they smelled bad. It was the truth, but unfortunately, it caused more harm than good.
When I came home from school and told my parents what happened, my dad commented in a stern voice, “Sounds like you had diarrhea of the mouth today. You don’t have to say everything that comes to your mind, Kathleen.”
That very graphic verbal illustration was hard to hear, however, he did make a point.
My mother’s words were a little easier to swallow. She seasoned her words with grace and said, “Honey, I know you were trying to help the little girl, but you didn’t.”
She understood my motive was to help, but my method of doing so was lacking. Having a verbal and expressive personality, I try to train myself to filter my words and season them so they were easy for others to swallow.
Many people justify what they say, just like I did, with what they said was truth. Any truth we speak, should always be seasoned with kindness, as God is always kind to us, even when we do not deserve it.
Ephesians 4:29 (NIV) states, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.”
Colossians 4:6 (NIV) “Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.”
The other night I was cooking dinner and simmered some fresh collard greens. They tasted bitter so I quickly tried to make them a little more appetizing by seasoning them with garlic, smokey seasoning and bacon. Truth-greens are rich in vitamins and are known for fighting cancer and heart disease. Without seasoning, they are a little hard to swallow, however, with the right spices, they are enjoyable to swallow.
Scripture has much to say about our tongue, and we are challenged over and over again to watch what we speak.
Colossians 3:8 says, “But now you yourselves are to put off all these: anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy language out of your mouths.”
Curse words are common in society, but that doesn’t make them right. The first step to changing anything in our lives is to look at our heart. The Holy Spirit convicts us of wrong to show us a better way, not to condemn us but help us.
Luke 6:45 (NIV) ties the heart and our mouth together. “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.” I love how the King James version puts this scripture, “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.”
Our mouth and our heart are linked together. God sent Jesus so we could have a new heart — a soft heart. Disappointments, hurt, offenses can all cause us to harden our hearts against God and others. God’s desire is for us to keep our hearts soft as stated in Ezekiel 11:19, “I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh.”
One of my continual prayers is for God to soften my heart. Repentance is also wonderful at softening the heart.
The condition of our heart directly affects what comes out of our mouth. Just as our heart is vital to our physical health, it is also vital to our spiritual and emotional health and relationships with others.
I challenge you to take note of what you say and how you say it. Do your words need a little seasoning? Do you need to ask God to soften your heart or ask His forgiveness for some of your words?
Let’s season all our words with kindness and grace so each word builds our families, businesses and community.

Kathleen Maxwell is a native of the Hill Country, a writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping others discover the joy of walking with God. You can contact her via e-ail at kathleenmaxwell1@ gmail.com. For more information, articles, her podcast or to purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” visit her website at www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
