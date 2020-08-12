Dietert News – August 12, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, and our Medical Lending program.
The final count on our fan donation drive is 53 fans, two window units, and cash donations for us to purchase 10 more fans. Thank you to our wonderful community members for stepping up to help those in need. You are amazing.
Gratitude is something we should think a lot about these days. It is so important for us to share those things that make us feel grateful, because it certainly reaffirms it in our own heart and soul. I have decided to pick something every week that I am grateful for and share with you. One of the many things I am grateful at this time is our staff family here at the Dietert Center. They have been so engaged and dedicated during this pandemic to assure that our seniors are loved and cared for. Whether it is preparing the food for our Meals on Wheels program, facilitating the volunteers to deliver the meals, helping our community by lending out medical equipment, assisting concerned seniors with setting up their PAL unit so they feel safe, taking or making “Good Morning” calls to our Call Reassurance clients that are home alone, and striving to think of new and innovative ways to make an impact in the lives of our treasured seniors. Thank you to our Dietert family for hanging in there during this troubled time and for putting others ahead of yourselves. I am eternally grateful for you!
Our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at River Hill Country Club is shaping up nicely. Schreiner University has signed up to be our lunch sponsor, Embrace Hospice will make sure your cold beverages are available as a Beverage Cart sponsor, and New Century Hospice will get the competition going for a Closest to the Pin sponsorship. We still have sponsorship opportunities available and plenty of room for teams. If you are a golfer, don’t stay cooped up right now, as we will be following CDC guidelines and some fresh air will do everybody some good.
This tournament benefits our Dementia Care Advocates program which provides much-needed educational trainings and support groups for those experiencing cognitive changes along with their loved ones and caregivers. Our program director, Peggy Pilkenton, RN provides the curriculum and facilitates the small group classes so that anyone can have a better understanding of what dementia is. So many lives are affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another. Peggy is working on some Zoom classes and support groups as well.
Caring for a loved one with dementia requires special support. Living with the changes and challenges of cognitive impairment and memory loss needs compassionate support for both you and your care partner. The Dietert Center is committed to making sure that these classes and support groups continue, especially during this pandemic. It is needed now, more than ever.
If you would like to support the tournament or our Dementia Care Advocates program by sponsorship or contribution, there are many options available. Please check out the event information on our website www.dietertcenter.org or give Tara LaMontia, our Development/Marketing director a call at 792-4044, ext. 240. Help us keep these wonderful programs going strong, so that we are able to continue supporting those in our community who are living in this difficult chapter of life.
If you need information about our Personal Alert Link program, please give Rick Phipps a call. Nick Villanueva is the one to call about any Medical Lending needs or the Call Reassurance program. But, anyone that answers the phone will be able to get you started with some good information.
If you, or someone you know (over the age of 60) needs meals delivered, please call Bethanie Miller or Linnette Shine, our MOW Coordinators at 896-8117 for more information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
